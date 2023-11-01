GOPAL, DONLON, AND PETERPAUL CALL FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL TO SUE ØRSTED FOR FRAUD AND NEGLIGENCE

Tinton Falls – Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly Candidates Dr. Margie Donlon, and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. have released the following statement in regards to today’s announcement by Ørsted that it is ceasing development of its offshore wind project off of the New Jersey coast.
“When I broke with my party to vote against the bill to give Ørsted subsidies this past summer, I criticized the Administration and the Legislature for rushing this issue and I criticized Ørsted as a company for failing to be honest about the financial landscape and cost to ratepayers,” said Senator Gopal on behalf of Team Monmouth (Gopal, Donlon, & Peterpaul). “We are formally calling on the Attorney General to sue Ørsted for fraud and negligence and to get back every dollar given to them from that horrendous subsidy bill. This was a bad deal for ratepayers and it is up to the Attorney General to recover every single tax dollar wasted.
Senator Gopal added, “Whenever a corporation proves to be dishonest and misleading about their commitment to New Jersey, it should be immediately met with the legal remedies necessary to protect our residents and taxpayers.”
