Letter to the Editor Endorses Gopal, Donlan, Peterpaul

From Jess Alaimo

Legislative District 11 in Monmouth County is filled with all kinds of people with all sorts of views. It makes this area such a fantastic place to live. From the bars and boardwalk in Asbury Park to the horse farms in Colts Neck, this county is illustrious and unique.

In my few years in politics and comedy, I’ve met so many people. The one thing I know is that most people are not extremists. The far left or far right that we see on social media or on television doesn’t represent most of us. At the end of the day, most of us just want to be able to support ourselves and our families. We just want to work but not overwork, and enjoy life without worrying about crazy taxes or inflation, or that our freedoms are being taken away.

It’s so rare to be able to vote for a team that truly appeals to every resident across the board, a team that every single person in LD-11 would benefit from having in office. That is why I am so proud to endorse Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly Candidates Dr. Margie Donlon and Judge Luanne Peterpaul.

Senator Gopal has proven time and time again that he will always be there for constituents. When friends or family are having issues with things like applying for disability or health insurance aid, I always tell them to email Senator Gopal’s office. I have never seen an office and Senator so willing to help everyone – Democrat, Republican, or Independent.

Dr. Margie Donlon and Judge Luanne Peterpaul are both running for Assembly this year. I know both candidates personally and professionally, and there’s no one else in the world I would rather have going to bat for me and my family. Judge Luanne Peterpaul, a retired Municipal Court Judge in Long Branch, is someone I have personally looked up to for years. I know her to be a true, honest, and caring, and brilliant individual.

Virtues like kind-heartedness and sincerity are not Republican or Democrat values. These are human values. I urge you to make sure you are voting for Senator Vin Gopal, Dr. Margie Donlon, and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. when you hit the polls on Election Day.

As residents of Legislative District 11, we owe it to ourselves to elect people whose words are backed by action. We owe it to our families to elect a team that, regardless of political affiliation, will have our back. We must vote for Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul.