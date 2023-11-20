Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Polly Pocket :

I’m Polly Pocket, a 2 year-old Pitbull weighing 41 pounds. I’m a former stray dog and retired mama who took wonderful care of my now-adopted eight babies. I am waiting and very ready to begin the next chapter in my forever home!

I’m a real sweetheart who already knows how to sit, and also a smart and motivated girl who would love to learn more. It might take me a little bit to get used to new faces and places, but the time we spend bonding will be so worth it! Our walks will be joyous as we get our steps in or sit on a bench to enjoy the sunshine and people-watch.

I’m also a super silly, playful girl who loves my toys and doing zoomies. I can play hard, so it might take me a minute to come back down to planet Earth!

I’ve played with other shelter dogs, and was in foster with another dog and even cats, so I can possibly go home to another compatible canine companion or feline friend. If you want a peppy, high-spirited pittie, then I’m your girl! The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!

Rayna :