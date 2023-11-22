WANTED – F/T Program and Special Event Coordinator for LB Arts and Cultural Center

Position is responsible for curating and producing all art exhibits at the Arts and Cultural Center. The coordinator will be the artistic director and will focus on bringing innovative programming pertaining to the arts, education, and performance to the arts center. Position will also supervise and manage all activities at the center. Under direction, coordinates, promotes, and supervises special event programs designed specifically for community, agency, or facility participation; promotes public relations within the community, agency or facility; will also manage the operation of the building used to hold these events, formulating plans for effective utilization of available funds, personnel, equipment, materials, and supplies; does other related duties as required. Candidate must have strong communication skills and experience in the arts. Position requires creating, implementing, and executing programs and events for the community. Social Media knowledge preferred. The coordinator will also assist in future projects including a museum and other art galleries in the City. Submit resume and cover letter to: Tara Okros, Personnel Officer, City of Long Branch, 344 Broadway, Long Branch NJ 07740 Email: tokros@longbranch.org. An Equal Opportunity Employer