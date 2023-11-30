Eat, Drink and Caring benefits LADACIN Network

Wanamassa: The Turning Point Restaurants, known throughout New Jersey as a unique restaurant for their award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch meals in a family-friendly atmosphere hosted a weekend fundraiser on November 18th and November 19th to benefit LADACIN Network.

The Turning Point locations in Long Branch, Little Silver, Holmdel, Manalapan, Brick, Sea Girt, and two locations in Toms River hosted the “Eat, Drink and Be Caring…Serving the Mission of LADACIN Network” event. It was the 17th annual event hosted by Turning Point. This year’s event raised over $30,000 in support of LADACIN Network’s educational, therapeutic, social, residential and support services for individuals with disabilities. Over $274,700 has been raised since the event began in 2007.

Owners Kirk and Pam Ruoff and their staff members are the reason behind the success of this fundraiser. With a history of philanthropy and fundraising for various causes, they raise awareness and rally support for LADACIN by promoting the fundraiser to restaurant patrons. In return for a donation of $25 or more to LADACIN, Turning Point offered guests gift cards for free entrees on a future visit.

LADACIN Network provides a continuum of care, including educational, therapeutic, social, residential and support services to infants, children and adults with complex physical and developmental disabilities or delays, including child care and pre-school, early intervention, school programs, adult day programs, vocational training, supported employment, residential options, and respite programs. Today LADACIN serves over 3,500 individuals and families in 14 locations throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

For more information, contact Community Relations at communityrelations@ladacin.org, or visit www.ladacin.org. For more information on the Turning Point Restaurants, go to www.theturningpoint.biz.