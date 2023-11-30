Online Dating? Where to meet 1st time? Happy Hour at Chef David Burke’s Restaurants

The Perfect Setting for Online Dating Meetups? Happy Hour at Chef David Burke’s 9 New Jersey Restaurants

Online dating? Looking for the perfect spot for your first meetup? Try Happy Hour at any one of Chef David Burke’s collection of nine unique, award-winning restaurants in New Jersey. (Details below.)

Happy Hours DB-style are classy, affordable, delicious, time sensitive and held midweek. Enjoy imaginative artisan cocktails, premium wines, craft beers and mouth-watering small plates at a fraction of the cost. Happy Hour times work in your favor too. Head there straight after a workday during the week. All are conveniently located in North, Central and at the Jersey Shore. If a match is going to happen, it will definitely happen at one of Chef Burke’s iconic restaurant’s locations! Especially during the winter holidays when the restaurants are decorated with romantic twinkling lights and magic is in the air.

Each restaurant provides a sexy, sensory experience with original works of art, creative concepts, top of the line amenities, superior sound systems, innovative, world class menus and impeccable service.

The passion and love Chef Burke pours into each of his creations is contagious! Best of all, should you meet your perfect match, you can return again and again to your special place where it all began!

“Happy Hour is now an important element in my restaurants,” explained Burke. “You need smart small plates and creative drinks. In the last two decades a couple of things happened. People don’t go out to lunch as much and they no longer stay out as late. We don’t get 9:30 reservations anymore. In New York City we do, but not in the suburbs. So why wait until 6 to start our service? I have staff in place, I may as well find a way to be busy from 4-6. Happy Hour works for friends meeting after work. Happy Hour also is a good way to introduce new customers to my restaurants. It works for us.”

Also, don’t forget all of Chef Burke’s New Jersey restaurants have special midweek bargain nights such as Burger Mondays at The Fox & Falcon, Orchard Park, Burger Tuesdays at DRIFTHOUSE and THE GOAT, Burger Thursdays at Red Horse by David Burke, Rumson; or Sushi & Dumplings Mondays at and more! There are also unique theme nights at most locations that make a fun and exciting date night or with friends.

Jersey Shore

DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke, 1485 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright, NJ www.drifthousedb.com

(732) 530-9760

info@drifthousedb.com

@drifthousedb

Happy Hour Tuesday – Friday & Sunday 4-10 p.m. Saturday 4-6 p.m. in Bar and bar tables only.

Drinks: Selected Spirits, Tito’s Vodka, Bacardi Rum, Tres Agave Tequila, Four Roses Bourbon, Prairie Gin $10; Wines, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet, Pinot Noir $10; Draft Beer $5.

Bar Bites Each $11 Fried Shishitos; Eggplant Zucchini Chips, parmesan, spiced yogurt, tomato jam; Fontina & Tomato Flatbread; Hipster Fries, bacon, shishito peppers, pecorino, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, horseradish cream. Each $14, Bar Mussels, nduja, tomato, basil, orecchiette; Oysters (6pc) or Clams (6pc); Chips and Guacamole; Market Salad, granny smith apples, goat cheese, toasted almond, roasted lemon vinaigrette; Tuna Tartare, chili, avocado mousse, wontons. $16 each, DB Cheese Burger, LTO, B1 Mayo, english muffin; Bar Rigatoni, sausage, peas, pecorino; Grilled Chicken BLT, B1 mayo, english muffin; Crispy Calamari, shishitos spicy tomato sauce. Each $22, Pretzel Crusted Crab Cake, tomato jam, chipotle aioli; Lobster Dumplings, candied lemon, spicy tomato sauce; Brazilian Pub Chicken, bacon fat vinaigrette, sweet pepper aioli; Market Fish Tacos 2pc pico de gallo, shredded lettuce; Steak Frites, pan seared 7 oz prime ny strip, seasonal vegetable, garlic dijon demi. ($26)

Red Horse by David Burke, 26 Ridge Road, Rumson, NJ. Winner of numerous awards including NJ Monthly’s “30 Best Restaurants in NJ 2022 & 2023.” www.redhorsebydb.com

(732) 576-3400

@redhorsebydb

Happy Hour in Bar Area: Tuesday & Sunday All Night

Wednesday – Saturday 4-7 p.m.

Drinks – Beers $6 Harp lager, Ommegang neon rainbow juicy haze Sapporo lager, Ommegang Witte beer, Guinness; Wines pinot grigio sauvignon blanc malbec pinot noir $7.

Bar Bites: DB Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, onion, B1 sauce $13 *add bacon $2 *add fries $4; Angry Tempura Vegetables spicy aioli $9; Red Horse Spinach & Artichoke Dip, wonton chips $12; Tuna Tartare Taco (2pc) crispy wonton, cucumber, & white soy $12; Truffle Fries, truffle aioli, parmesan cheese $8; Short Rib Tartine swiss cheese & mushrooms $12; Lobster Dumplings (2pc) chili oil, tomato miso, basil, preserved lemon $12; Sushi Rolls Spicy Tuna Roll cucumber, spicy mayo $7; California Roll crab, avocado, cucumber $7

THE GOAT by David Burke, 1411 NJ-36, Union Beach, NJ 07735 www.thegoatbydb.com

(732) 264-5222 hello@thegoatbydb.com @thegoatbydb

Happy Hour Tuesday – Friday 4-6 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 4 – close

Sunday 4-close

Drinks –

Domestic Bottle Beers $4 Gen $5: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc 7.00; Select Spirits 9

Bar Menu: Romaine Caesar Salad, crouton, classic dressing $10; Clothesline Bacon, maple black pepper glazed 2pc/add 1 +8 $14; Crispy Eggplant Chips (GF) marinara, parm, basil, herb whipped ricotta 8; Angry Wagyu Meatballs, ricotta di capra, polenta $10; DB Cheese Burger, english muffin, B-1 aioli $12; Winter Squash Soup, roasted chicken & corn dumpling, basil oil $12; Margherita Pizza, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil $10; Truffle Fries, parmesan $10; Hipster Fries, parmesan, DB bacon, shishito peppers, parsley, chili oil $10.

Central Jersey

Orchard Park by David Burke at the Chateau Grande Hotel, 670 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ (732) 554-5714 www.orchardparkbydb.com

info@orchardparkbydb.com

@orchardparkbydavidburke

Happy Hour 4 – 7 p.m. Monday – Friday in C’est La Vie Bar & Lounge

Drinks: Wine $9 Prosecco, Zardetto Private Brut Cuvee, Italy, NV;

Pinto Grigio, Zenato, Venezie, Italy, 2021; Rose, Franck et Sylvain Godon, Loire, France, 2022; Malbec, Cepas de Familia, Mendoza, Argentina, 2019. Select Cocktails: Sourland Mountain Vodka Cosmo $12; Breckenridge Gin Negroni $12; Pueblo Viejo Tequila Margarita $12; Four Roses Bourbon Old Fashioned $12; Old Forester Rye Manhattan $12; Aspide Spritz $12; Draft & Bottled Beer $5.

Bar Bites: Naked Oysters, pomegranate vinaigrette, szechuan pepper $2 each, min order of 6; Guacamole & Chips, shaved vegetables $11; Tuna & Salmon Tartare, soy ginger, avocado, shaved vegetables, potato crisp $13; Fried Cheese, strawberry jalapeno jam $13; Clothesline Bacon, black pepper maple glazed bacon $14; Chicken Nanina, sliced stuffed chicken, three cheeses, French baguette, fries $14; Margherita Pizza, basil, mozzarella $13; 8 Oz Dry-Aged Burger, aged cheddar, English muffin, LTO $12 add fries +$4; Hipster Fries, bacon, shishito peppers $8.

Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn, 27 Mine Brook Road, Bernardsville, NJ

(908) 766-0002 www.redhorsebydb.com

@redhorsebydb

Happy Hour

Tuesday – Friday 4-6 p.m. Live Music on Tuesday.

Saturday 12 – 5 p.m.

Sunday 3-5 p.m.

Drinks: Beers $8 Ramstein 575 Lager (nj), Hoegaarden White (ger), New Trail Broken Heels IPA (pa), Seasonal Selection; Wines $10 pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, malbec, pinot noir; Spirits: Liquors $10 (Martinis + $2) Ketel One Vodka, Tanqueray Gin, Bacardi Rum, Don Juleo Tequila, Makers Mark, Dewars; Specialty Cocktails $15.

Bar Bites: Clothesline Bacon (2) $16; Chopped BLT, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olive, buttermilk, tomato vinaigrette $15; Lobster Dumplings (3) miso tomato, chili oil, preserved lemon $12; Crispy Shrimp Rolls (2) thai peanut sauce, fermented black bean, cucumber $15; “Far Hills” Fries prosciutto, camembert, lemon, herbs $15; Crispy Brussels Sprouts bacon, maple glaze $10; DB Cheeseburger, LTO, DB sauce, toasted english muffin $15 + Fries $5.

The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, 19 Valley Road, South Orange, NJ (973) 419-6773

www.thefoxandfalconbydb.com

@chefdavidburke @thefoxandfalconbydb

Happy Hour Monday – Friday 4-6 p.m. Bar area only. Thursday all night only in the Snug.

Drinks: $2 off all draft beer; House wines by the glass & Ketel One mixed cocktails $10; Martinis +$3.Margarita, Patron Silver, sweet & sour, lime $10.

Bar Bites: All $12 each, California Roll, seasoned crabmeat, cucumber, avocado; Spicy Tuna Maki, spicy tuna, cucumber; Giant Bavarian Pretzel, grain mustard, nacho cheese; Coconut Shrimp (4pc) crispy coconut shrimp, sweet chili aioli; Foxy Wings (8pc) foxy buffalo sauce, blue cheese, carrots, celery; Totchos, crispy tater tots, nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos; Philly Egg Rolls, thin sliced ribeye. caramelized onions, “wiz”, chipotle aioli.

In The Fox & Falcon’s DB Snug, 4 p.m. – Close specially priced menu. Al la carte menu available too.

North Jersey

1776 by David Burke featuring Topgolf Swing Suite, 67 East Park Place, Morristown, N.J. Winner of numerous awards including NJ Monthly’s “30 Best Restaurants in NJ 2022 & 2023.”

Telephone (973) 829-1776

hello@1776bydb.com

www.1776bydb.com

@1776bydavidburke

Happy Hour Monday – Close, Tuesday – Friday 3-6 p.m.

Drinks: House Select Spirits $12; House Select Wines, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon $7; Beers on Tap $5-$9

Bar Bites: Sushi Roll of the Day, spicy tuna or California roll $10; DB Dry-aged Burger, english muffin, tomato, lettuce, onion, cheddar cheese $13, (bacon +$5 mushrooms +$3 Avocado +$3); Filet Slider pickled red onion & black garlic aioli $6; Chicken BLT Club Slider, grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce & tomato $6; Lobster Po’Boy Slider shaved romaine, tomato, fried lobster & jalapeno remoulade $10; Plantain Chips & Guacamole, house-made guacamole served w/ plantain chips $10; Oysters (2pc), one east coast & one west coast, $4; Hipster Fries shishito peppers, bacon crumbles, parmesan $12; Hipster Calamari, calamari, shrimp, zucchini, shishito peppers, citrus aioli $15; Margherita Pizza, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil $14.

Son Cubano 40-4 Riverwalk Place, Port Imperial/West New York, NJ (201) 399-2020 www.soncubanonj.com info@soncubanonj.com

@soncubanonj

Happy Hour Monday – Thursday Happy Hour All Day. Friday 4 – 8 p.m.

Drinks: Cocktails Select Artisanal Cocktails $12, Premium Wines, Pinot Grigio, Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon $8.

Bar Bites: Bacon Wrapped Artichokes, goat cheese, citrus mustard vinaigrette $12; Queso Frito, escabeche, baby watercress, pomegranate vinaigrette $10; Steak & Shrimp Skewers, yellow squash, cherry tomatoes, charred pepper Romanesco $14; Tostones Rellenos, ropa vieja, hearts of palm, pineapple $13; Guacamole & Chicharron, pineapple, yucca fries $13.

VENTANAS Restaurant & Lounge, 200 Park Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ, (201) 583-4777 info@ventanasatthemodern.com

www.ventanasatthemodern.com

@ventanasatthemoderen

Happy Hour Monday – Thursday 5 to close, Friday 5 – 8 pm

Drinks: Select Crafted Cocktails $12; Spirits $8; Select Premium Wines, Pinot Grigio, Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon $8; Bottled Beers $5.

Bar Bites: VENTANAS Burger, brioche bun, aged cheddar, mayo, fries $10; Lobster Dumplings, spicy miso tomato, chili oil, preserved lemon (2pc) $10; Blackened Mahi Fish Tacos, corn & huitlacoche salsa, mojto sauce, flour tacos, (2tacos) $12; Octopus & Chorizo Kebab, peppadew peppers, scallions, kalamata olives, chili oil (2pc) $10; Guacamole, pineapple mango, sweety drop peppers, plantain chips $10 (add shrimp +$4 per); Empanada Trio, Beef, olives, raisins, potatoes, green harissa crema; Chicken, orange cumin; Vegetable, sofrito & black beans $12; Hipster Calamari, bacon, peppadews, parmesan, herbs $10; Short Rib Tacos, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro, corn tortillas (2pc) $10; Porkbelly Tostones, pickled vegetables, radish, chipolte aioli, cilantro (2pc) $10.