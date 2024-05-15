Food Festial Returns to Fort Monmouth In OP June 1 an 2

EAT. DRINK. VIBE.
Boujee Foodie Con Returns to Fort Monmouth
June 1st and 2nd
Oceanport, NJ – After a tremendous first year success, Boujee Foodie Con is returning to the grounds of Fort Monmouth in Oceanport on June 1st and 2nd. In year two, this outdoor, one-of-a-kind, elevated food festival, mixed with music, games, experiences, and more, will be bigger and boujee-er It is an unforgettable experience for foodies, families, music lovers, and the community.
New and improved this year will be a larger number of food vendors bringing more food to meet the high demand of hungry attendees. Additionally, there will be a Boujee VIP tented area, limited complimentary samples, a larger bar area, and more activities to experience. In addition to food, there will be live music performances and entertainment throughout the day, and a country line dancing experience.
The tented area on the grounds surrounding Russel Hall of historic Fort Monmouth will feature some the hottest local restaurants, independent eateries, and unique food and beverage providers in the area. Attendees can purchase and taste a variety of samplings from local and regional establishments. The list of participants continues to grow and with a wide variety of offerings there will be something to satisfy every palate.
Featuring some of the hottest restaurants and food trucks from the Jersey Shore, including:
The Butcher’s Block
Goodlife Coffee Mobile Barista
Mav’s Top Buns
Your Sister’s Balls
Local 130 Seafood
Hearthly Burger (SATURDAY ONLY!)
Almost Home General Store
Nip & Truck, the Nip & Tuck food truck!
Dim Sum World
Veganish Food Truck (SATURDAY ONLY!)
Pretty & Tasty Macarons
Mi Casa Tu Casa
@TwoBottleStef Wine Tasting
Waffle Cabin
Q Company Barbeque
Alfonso’s Catering
Best Day Ever Ice Cream Truck
Crazy Corn 05 – Mexican street corn, mango chamoy and more!
Green’s Natural Foods
Chef Covas Catering
Bella Ciao Pizza
DOLATO – fresh donuts and gelato
Mr. Q’s Island Eats (SUNDAY ONLY!)
Crum & Co. – crumb cake
Chefs & Co.
Albariño
Fanny’s Italian
Ladyfingers Bakery + Bar
Masho Moro Caviar (SATURDAY ONLY!)
24Karrot Spread
Jersey Girl Hot Sauce (SATURDAY ONLY!)
Gigi’s Pizza
Trusted Taters
SweetPepper – Your Amaizeing Spot
“We’re thrilled to be back this year and excited to bring an even bigger and better event to the community,” says CW Events founder, Renee Lam-Whiteman. “We had close to 5,000 attendees last year and have been working hard to top last year’s experience. A lot more restaurants and vendors are interested in participating this year, based on the success of our first event.” Co-organizer, Melanie Carpenter adds, “The response to Boujee Foodie last year was beyond our dreams. The success was a true testament to the extraordinary and diverse food scene in this area and the growing demand of residents from near and far for events like these.”
Other exciting additions this year include the Red Bank Exotic Car Club, Nicol Rackets pickleball and squash court experience, and new carnival games. On the main stage will be musical performances by: RUBIX KUBE: The ‘80s Strike Back Show, So Watt, Earth Monkeys, and Tess Cameron.
Once again, as one of the event’s main sponsors and owner of the event location, TetherView CEO Michael Abboud is donating 100% of the rent proceeds to Oceanport First Responders to include First Aid, Fire and Police Department donations this year. Additional sponsors include Lean Life Weight Loss Center, Atlantis Mortgage, Court Liquors, Nicol Rackets, Sprite, Tropicana, Boxed Water and O’Brien Realty.
Additionally, the turning of the guard at the Oceanport Mayor’s office would not be complete without new Mayor Tom Tvrdik taking over former Mayor Jay Coffey’s spot in the dunk tank this year! “We are excited to see the Boujee Foodie festival returning this year, says Mayor Tvrdik. “Last year was very successful and not only did everyone have a great time, 100% of the rent proceeds went to Oceanport’s Volunteer First Aid Squad, which was much appreciated. The event also gave everyone a chance to witness Fort Monmouth’s transformation from a vacant former military base to a flourishing residential and commercial part of Oceanport’s community. This year we are excited to see that the proceeds will be divided between our volunteer First Aid Squad and Fire Departments. I look forward to being a part of this event and challenge those that feel they have the arm and accuracy to dunk me in the booth.”
Other, non-food vendors include: The Flower Spot, Cutco, Jaime’s, Honeysuckle Nectary Apiary & Gardens, Nikki’s Rasoi jarred Indian sauces, Heka Cherie Organic CBD Balms and Tinctures, First Atlantic Federal Credit Union (SATURDAY ONLY!), Dainzie Costello Psychic, Rogue Hair Salon, Elevation Performance Assisted Stretching and more.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 at www.eventbrite.com or $20 day of event at the gate. Price of admission covers security, shuttle service to free parking lots, access to the car show, line dancing class, carnival games, face painting, photo ops, limited samples from the food vendors, and LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY. Children under 10 are admitted free. We love our furry friends more than anyone but sadly pets are not permitted. On Saturday, June 1st hours are from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, June 2nd from 12 p.m. to 5.p.m Event is rain or shine. For the latest food vendors and updates follow @boujee_foodie_con on Instagram and on Facebook @boujeefoodiecon and visit our website at www.boujee-foodie.com