Food Festial Returns to Fort Monmouth In OP June 1 an 2

EAT. DRINK. VIBE.

Boujee Foodie Con Returns to Fort Monmouth

June 1st and 2nd

Oceanport, NJ – After a tremendous first year success, Boujee Foodie Con is returning to the grounds of Fort Monmouth in Oceanport on June 1st and 2nd. In year two, this outdoor, one-of-a-kind, elevated food festival, mixed with music, games, experiences, and more, will be bigger and boujee-er It is an unforgettable experience for foodies, families, music lovers, and the community.

New and improved this year will be a larger number of food vendors bringing more food to meet the high demand of hungry attendees. Additionally, there will be a Boujee VIP tented area, limited complimentary samples, a larger bar area, and more activities to experience. In addition to food, there will be live music performances and entertainment throughout the day, and a country line dancing experience.

The tented area on the grounds surrounding Russel Hall of historic Fort Monmouth will feature some the hottest local restaurants, independent eateries, and unique food and beverage providers in the area. Attendees can purchase and taste a variety of samplings from local and regional establishments. The list of participants continues to grow and with a wide variety of offerings there will be something to satisfy every palate.

Featuring some of the hottest restaurants and food trucks from the Jersey Shore, including:

The Butcher’s Block

Goodlife Coffee Mobile Barista

Mav’s Top Buns

Your Sister’s Balls

Local 130 Seafood

Hearthly Burger (SATURDAY ONLY!)

Almost Home General Store

Nip & Truck, the Nip & Tuck food truck!

Dim Sum World

Veganish Food Truck (SATURDAY ONLY!)

Pretty & Tasty Macarons

Mi Casa Tu Casa

@TwoBottleStef Wine Tasting

Waffle Cabin

Q Company Barbeque

Alfonso’s Catering

Best Day Ever Ice Cream Truck

Crazy Corn 05 – Mexican street corn, mango chamoy and more!

Green’s Natural Foods

Chef Covas Catering

Bella Ciao Pizza

DOLATO – fresh donuts and gelato

Mr. Q’s Island Eats (SUNDAY ONLY!)

Crum & Co. – crumb cake

Chefs & Co.

Albariño

Fanny’s Italian

Ladyfingers Bakery + Bar

Masho Moro Caviar (SATURDAY ONLY!)

24Karrot Spread

Jersey Girl Hot Sauce (SATURDAY ONLY!)

Gigi’s Pizza

Trusted Taters

SweetPepper – Your Amaizeing Spot

“We’re thrilled to be back this year and excited to bring an even bigger and better event to the community,” says CW Events founder, Renee Lam-Whiteman. “We had close to 5,000 attendees last year and have been working hard to top last year’s experience. A lot more restaurants and vendors are interested in participating this year, based on the success of our first event.” Co-organizer, Melanie Carpenter adds, “The response to Boujee Foodie last year was beyond our dreams. The success was a true testament to the extraordinary and diverse food scene in this area and the growing demand of residents from near and far for events like these.”

Other exciting additions this year include the Red Bank Exotic Car Club, Nicol Rackets pickleball and squash court experience, and new carnival games. On the main stage will be musical performances by: RUBIX KUBE: The ‘80s Strike Back Show, So Watt, Earth Monkeys, and Tess Cameron.

Once again, as one of the event’s main sponsors and owner of the event location, TetherView CEO Michael Abboud is donating 100% of the rent proceeds to Oceanport First Responders to include First Aid, Fire and Police Department donations this year. Additional sponsors include Lean Life Weight Loss Center, Atlantis Mortgage, Court Liquors, Nicol Rackets, Sprite, Tropicana, Boxed Water and O’Brien Realty.

Additionally, the turning of the guard at the Oceanport Mayor’s office would not be complete without new Mayor Tom Tvrdik taking over former Mayor Jay Coffey’s spot in the dunk tank this year! “We are excited to see the Boujee Foodie festival returning this year, says Mayor Tvrdik. “Last year was very successful and not only did everyone have a great time, 100% of the rent proceeds went to Oceanport’s Volunteer First Aid Squad, which was much appreciated. The event also gave everyone a chance to witness Fort Monmouth’s transformation from a vacant former military base to a flourishing residential and commercial part of Oceanport’s community. This year we are excited to see that the proceeds will be divided between our volunteer First Aid Squad and Fire Departments. I look forward to being a part of this event and challenge those that feel they have the arm and accuracy to dunk me in the booth.”

Other, non-food vendors include: The Flower Spot, Cutco, Jaime’s, Honeysuckle Nectary Apiary & Gardens, Nikki’s Rasoi jarred Indian sauces, Heka Cherie Organic CBD Balms and Tinctures, First Atlantic Federal Credit Union (SATURDAY ONLY!), Dainzie Costello Psychic, Rogue Hair Salon, Elevation Performance Assisted Stretching and more.