This Week’s Specials at Fine Fare Supermarket

(L-R) RCGLB President Dave Brown, Shore Regional HS Interact Club members Meghan Chewning, Lucia Mazza Softcheck, Max Oster, Kate McLoughlin, Eleni Arvantis - club president, Samantha Klein, Rotary Interact chair Mika Hon, and Mrs. Kristen Encarnacion, Teacher of English and Shore Regional HS Interact Counselor.
Clemson University associated professor Skye Arthur Banning, PhD., and co-founder of U.S. Center Mental Health and Sport, teaches a certification class on mental health awarness to student athletes and coaches at Ocean Township High School.