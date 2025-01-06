Fulfill Celebrates Graduates of Culinary Arts Training Program

Neptune, NJ – Fulfill, a leader in alleviating hunger and building food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, proudly hosted a graduation ceremony for the 65th graduating class of its Culinary Arts Training Program.

This 13-week training program, which is free for qualified applicants, helps adults obtain valuable skills to succeed in a culinary career. Trainees learn to prepare, cook and serve meals in a commercial kitchen under the guidance of Fulfill’s Culinary Services Manager, Chef Lisa Palmieri. In addition to hands-on culinary instruction, the program includes an externship for real-world experience. Upon completing the program, trainees receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification – a key credential for securing permanent employment in the food service industry.

The valedictorian of the class was Jaylah Carpenter. “I’m grateful I got a chance to be a part of this culinary program because it contributes to my personal growth, I’ve learned resilience, time management and teamwork,” said Carpenter. “I came to this program with a passion for cooking but I’m leaving with much more.”

“Achieving food security requires more than food. Our students acquire marketable job skills and connections to potential employers, putting them on the path to stable employment and career growth,” said Triada Stampas, president and CEO of Fulfill. “This program is about creating opportunities for brighter, food-secure futures. I wish the graduating class best of luck on their future endeavors.”

To date, over 420 trainees have graduated from the program since its creation in 2002. To learn more about the Culinary Arts Training Program, visit https://fulfillnj.org/get-help/#culinary-training.

About Fulfill

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Fulfill, the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, has been dedicated to addressing hunger in the Jersey Shore community since 1984. As an active member of Feeding America, Fulfill proudly works with a network of nearly 300 partners, including soup kitchens, food pantries and shelters to provide 1.2 million meals per month to area residents, families, children, seniors and veterans in need. Committed to more than just food distribution, Fulfill also offers connections to affordable healthcare options, Medicaid, SNAP and other services to help neighbors lead healthy and self-sufficient lives. To learn more or become involved, visit www.fulfillnj.org.