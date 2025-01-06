Ocean wrestling dominate Robbinsville, Toms River East and Monroe

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

January 4, the varsity wrestling team at Ocean Township High School held a quad-match with three other schools. The Spartans outscored their three opponents 140-60, improving to 5-0 on the season.

The first opponent they faced was Robbinsville, which they beat 47-22. Here are those results;

106 pounds: Vincent Grippa (R) scored a pin on Michael Apicelli (OT) at 1:36

113 pounds: Justin Penta (OT) scored a pin on Alexander Viscido (R) at 1:04

120 pounds: Lucas Messinger (R) scored a pin on Alex Falco (OT) at 3:12

126 pounds: Michael Panzer (R) had a major 11-0 decision over Christopher Tenas (OT)

132 pounds: Steven Perez (OT) scored a pin on Connor Skillman (R) at 1:27

138 pounds: Justin Farina (OT) scored a pin on Ethan Neagle (R) at 2:57

144 pounds: Dominic Volek (OT) scored a pin on Andrew O’Reilly (R) at 2:57

150 pounds: Michael Volek (OT) scored a pin on Alex Messinger (R) at 3:24

157 pounds: Tyler Shane (R) had an 8-7 decision over Jake Volek (OT)

165 pounds: Taylor Adams (R) had a 15-12 decision over Malcolm Beale (OT)

175 pounds: Josh Calixte (OT) had a major 20-7 decision over Kyle Dan (R)

190 pounds: Nicholas Allen (OT) had a major 17-7 decision over Anthony Inverso (R)

215 pounds: Daniel Farina (OT) scored a pin on Tony Migliaccio (R) at 0:30

285 pounds: Abimael Andre (OT) had a 6-2 decision over Dominic Cataldo

The second round of wrestling had the Spartans facing Toms River East, who they defeated 47-20. Here are those results.

113 pounds: Justin Penta (OT) scored a pin on Ryan McHugh (TRE)

120 pounds: Alex Falco (OT) took a major 23-11 decision over Michael Hinton (TRE)

126 pounds: Kevin Sickler (TRE) took an 11-6 decision over Christopher Tenas (OT)

132 pounds: Jayce Cappello (TRE) took a 7-6 decision over Steven Perez (OT)

138 pounds: Dominic Volek (OT) scored a 20-5 technical fall win over Damian Vonderlinden (TRE)

144 pounds: Justin Farina (OT) scored a pin over Joseph Totten (TRE)

150 pounds: Micahel Volek (OT) scored a 19-3 technical fall win over Daniel Hernandez (TRE)

157 pounds: Jake Volek (OT) won by forfeit

165 pounds: Christian Lynch (TRE) had a 9-4 decision over Malcom Beale (OT)

175 pounds: Josh Calixte (OT) scored a pin on Scott Tedeschi (TRE)

190 pounds: Terrence Thomas (TRE) scored a pin on Nicholas Allen (OT)

215 pounds: Daniel Farina (OT) scored a pin on Kyle Ho (TRE)

285 pounds: James Lynch (TRE) scored a 15-0 technical fall win over Abimael Andre (OT)

106 pounds: Michael Apicelli (OT) had a 12-5 decision over Christian Ciminon (TRE)

The final match of the day had Ocean defeating Monroe 46-18.

Results:

120 pounds: Nick Cavallo (M) had a 17-1 technical fall win over Alex Falco (OT)

126 pounds: Christopher Tenas (OT) had a 12-7 decision over Joe Cholula (M)

132 pounds: Jafar Rizvi (M) scored a pin on Greyson Gill (OT)

138 pounds: Dominic Volek (OT) had a 16-12 decision over Anthony Caponegro (M)

144 pounds: Luke Pawliczak (M) had a 16-8 major decision over Justin Farina (OT)

150 pounds: Michael Volek (OT) had a 13-7 decision over Joshua Shumsky (M)

157 pounds: Jake Volek (OT) scored a pin on Charles Miller (M)

165 pounds: Malcom Beale (OT) had a 14-9 decision over Yidan Wong (M)

175 pounds: Josh Calixte (OT) scored a pin on John Lawless (M)

190 pounds: Nicholas Allen (OT) had a 9-1 major decision over Jayden Badillo (M)

215-pounds: Daniel Farina (OT) scored a pin on Hayden Cannon (M)

285 pounds: Anthony Marcos (M) had a 5-4 decision over Abimael Andre (OT)

106 pounds: Michael Apicelli (OT) won by forfeit

113 pounds: Justin Penta (OT) won by forfeit

Ocean Township senior Sophie Sharp, the first female wrestler in Ocean Township High School history to sign a National Letter of Intent to compete in college, had two varsity matches on Saturday morning. In her first match at 126pounds, she defeated her Monroe opponent 6-0. Her second match was against a girl from Robbinsville who was 132 pounds. Sharp was bumped up in weight so she could have another match. Sharp was winning, but in a sport where every move matters, made a simple mistake that ended up costing her the match.

During her four years on varsity, the sport of female wrestling has changed. Her freshman year, after the varsity competed, the schools would clear the gym and have the girls wrestle. They would then bring the crowds back in for the junior varsity matches. Girls would also have to wrestle male opponents, but the sport have evolved and now girls have their own brackets, tournaments and seeding.

If you want to read about Sharp; https://thelinknews.net/2024/12/07/sophie-sharp-is-first-oths-female-wrestler-to-sign-a-nli/

