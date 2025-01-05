Long Branch Police start 2025 with new officers

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The third day of the new year saw new officers within the ranks of the Long Branch Police Department. On Friday afternoon, Director of Public Safety William Broughton welcomed a standing room only crowd at City Hall as several police officers were promoted to higher ranks and a new patrolman welcomed to the force. Family, friends, coworkers and members of City Council Mayor John Pallone, Glen Rassas, Bill Dangler, Mario Vieira and Dr. Anita Voogt.

In New Jersey, the city council is the legislative body of the municipality. The council also appoints the Municipal Clerk and Tax Assessor, and appoints members of Boards, Commissions, and Authorities.

Police Officers Marching In Five officers were escorted into the council hall by an honor guard. When the five officers took their seats in the front of the room, Broughton stated that the four officers receiving promotions had over 80 combined years of service.

Rabbi Cy Stanway of Temple Beth Miriam gave the invocation which was followed by remarks from Mayor John Pallone and New Jersey State Senator Vin Gopal. Pastor Tony Moss of the Long Branch Covenant Church gave the closing benediction. Amanda Caldwell, Deputy City Clerk, then administered the oath of office to the five officers.

Captain Christopher Hazel #291

Promoted to the rank of Captain was Christopher Hazel. He was born in Brooklyn and raised in Old Bridge and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1990. He then enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. Over his seven years of service, he worked in numerous units and attended Brookdale Community College while on active duty.

Hazel was hired by the City of Long Branch Police Department in 1997 after 30-years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard . In 2003, Hazel was assigned to the Street Crimes Unit. Over his years of service in Long Branch, Hazel has received a wide variety of training and certifications. He was also the P.B.A. Local 10 President, where he served two terms until his promotion to Sergeant.

January 8, 2016, Hazel was promoted to Lieutenant, where he was assigned as Platoon Supervisor in the Patrol Division. As Captain, Hazel will now be assigned as Patrol Commander. Hazel, lives in West Long Branch with his wife, Lisa and two sons, Christopher and Corey.

Lieutenant David Graminski #302

David Graminski graduated from Saint Joseph High School in Michigan in 1990. He then attended the University of Arkansas. In the summer of 1996 he moved locally and started working for a family business; IB Miller Mechanical Contractors.

August 2001, Graminski was hired as a full time police officer for the city. During his career, he has served in several capacities. He was the departments Forensic Detective and his most recent rank was Detective Sergeant.

In 2003 he received the Monmouth County 200 Club Valor Award and a Chamber of Commerce Award. In 2006 he received an Honorable Service Award and in 2018 a Unit Citation Award for the Detective Bureau’s ability to solve 100% of the cases, including seven homicides during 2017 and 2018.

Graminski is also the Deputy Coordinator for the Office of Emergency Management, the Municipal Counter-Terrorism Deputy Coordinator, member of the Hazmat Team and Swift Water Rescue Team. He is the fifth generation in his family to be involved in public service, fourth of which serves the city residents.

Graminski is also a member of the Long Branch and Monmouth Beach Fire Departments. Graminski is married to Maria and have two sons, Ethan and Gavin. He says he is a history and science buff and loves playing golf and fishing.

Lieutenant Hector Umana #328

At the young age of 19, Umana moved to Long Branch from Colombia. He was a graduated with honors from Antonio Narino High School, Class of 1994. His next educational stop was Brookdale Community College, where he studied Computer Science.

Umana began his law enforcement career in Long Branch in May of 1999, when he was hired as a Special Law Enforcement Officer Class 1, two years later he was moved to Class 2, and in July of 2004, Umana was hired as a full-time patrolman.

For 15 years, Umana worked as a patrolman until his promotion to Patrol Sergeant in 2019. Two years ago he was transferred to the Professional Standards and Training Bureau within the Police Administration, a position he has held up to this recent promotion.

Over his career he has received numerous award; Honorable Service Awards in 2007 and 2018, Distinguished Service Award 2009, Meritorious Service Award 2011, a M.A.D.D. Award in 2013 and several unit citations.

Sergeant Daniel DiLeonardo #374

DiLeonardo is a graduate of Rutgers University, Class of 2014. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and Sociology. He started his career in Long Branch on July 1, 2018. He has served as a full-time officer assigned to the Patrol Division.

Over the course of his seven years, he has received specialized training. He is an active member of the Long Branch Tactical Response Team (TRT) and in 2021 he joined the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team (MOCERT).

In addition to his regular patrol and tactical duties, DiLeonardo has been a Field Training Officer since 2021 and a Monmouth County Active Shooter Partnership Instructor since 2022. When not working, he enjoys playing golf and snowboarding.

Officer Marc Carnivale, Jr. # 423

The newest member of the Long Branch Police Department is Marc Carnivale. He is a graduate of Raritan High School. He was a member of the Rockets varsity football team that won an NJSIAA State Championship.

Carnivale was hired by the city on July 10, 2024 and then attended the Monmouth County Police Academy, which he graduated on December 11, 2024. He is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.

Carnivale comes from a family with deep roots in law enforcement. His brother is a Monmouth County Corrections Officer and his uncle is a retired Captain of the United States Secret Service.

Prior to joining the LBPD, Carnivale was working for the Hazlet Department of Public Works. He is still a sports fan, but currently prefers playing golf over football.

Broughton stated that for the past six months Hazel, Graminiski, Umana and DiLeonardo had been studying for the civil service exams. The City of Long Branch require officers looking for advancement to take the exam as part of the promotion process. “The only one up here today that is happy they never have to take another exam is Captain Hazel,” said Broughton. Captain is the highest rank an officer can reach in the city.