Sophie Sharp Is First OTHS Female Wrestler To Sign a NLI

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

December 6, Sophie Sharp accomplished something no other female athlete at Ocean Township High School has ever achieved. She signed her National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Alvernia University, located in Reading, Pennsylvania.

“I’ve been on the varsity wrestling team for four years,” said Sharp. The NJSIAA, governing body for high school sports, in 2018-2019 for the very first time all-female wrestling tournaments. Before that any female on a high school squad would have to compete against the males. In 2020, the NJSIAA held their very first state championships for females.

Like many elite athletes, Sharp has a routine she follows before competition. “Before every match, I listen to a certain music playlist that helps me get into my zone,” Sharp said. And after she gets her weight checked, she goes into her next routine. “I always eat ground turkey and white rice, and I listen to Kendrick Lamar as I pace back and forth.”

Sharp competes at 120 pounds and has some found memories as a Spartan. “My favorite was stepping on the wrestling mats for the first time freshman year, and getting my hand raised for the first time,” said Sharp. Placing first at the Rumble in the Pines, placing fourth at the Shore Conference Tournament and back-to-back fifth and sixth place at the Regions are also high on her list. “Losing my semifinal match at the NJSIAA Regions, was not my favorite memory.”

She not only wrestles for Ocean Township High School, she is also a member of Cordoba Wrestling Club. Combat sports is not something new to Sharp as he is a Cho Dan, 1st degree black belt taekwondo and just recently earned her purple belt in jiu jitsu.

Next season she will turn in her red and white Spartan uniform and wear the maroon and gold of Alvernia University and become a part of the Golden Wolves. “I picked Alvernia mostly because I loved the women’s wrestling coach, as well as the beautiful campus,” said Sharp. She will be studying business administration and management. “In five years I see myself owning my own jiu jitsu and wrestling academy with my father.”

“Sophie works really hard. She has gotten better each year and I’m hoping that this year we can help her get on the podium,” said said Cip Apicelli, head wrestling coach. He was very impressed that Sharp is the very first female to sign a NLI for wrestling from Ocean Township High School. “She’s been a great example for other girls. More are joining this year than ever before and a lot of that has to do with Sophie.”

Fun Facts about Sophie

Favorite color: Green

Favorite food: sushi

Favorite TV how: Law and Order SVU

Favorite movie: The Wizard of Oz

Favorite song: Forgot About Dre – Eminem and Dr Dre

“I take pride in being a great role model for future girls in the sport of wrestling,” said Sharp.