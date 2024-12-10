Local Obituaries

Tim passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife on December 8, 2024, after a valiant, courageous three-year battle with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer.

Tim is predeceased by his parents, the late Marilyn (Martin) and Carl Ebel. Tim was born November 25, 1955, in Plainfield, NJ. He attended Saint Peters Grammar School and graduated from Saint Joseph’s High School and Kean College. He lived in Point Pleasant, Jackson, West Long Branch, Ocean NJ; and Sarasota and Nokomis Florida.

He was an amazing, kind man who was loved by many. Always there to lend a hand and support a friend. He will be missed by many dear friends, neighbors and family.

Tim worked as a Civil Servant in support of the Army, Department of Defense as a Quality Assurance Specialist at Fort Monmouth, NJ and Aberdeen, MD from 1980-2013. He held volunteer positions as Treasurer of West long Branch Lions Club, a member of the Venice, FL Corvette Club and an event volunteer to the West Long Branch Fire Company #2. He was also a member of the Sarasota South FL Elks #2495 and the Venice FL Moose #1308.

Tim was a devoted and cherished husband of 24 years to Jacki (Casciano) Ebel, the love of his life; loving father of Michele Caldwell (James) and Cordelia Catellano; and devoted stepdad to Ronald Yamello (Dannielle) and Jennifer Ashton (Rick). He was beloved Papa to Jake Christopher, Layla and Brayden Yamello; brother to John Ebel (Maryann); brother-in-law to Jerry Casciano (Pearl); uncle to Michael Ebel (Caitlin), Christopher Ebel (Dana) and Ethan Casciano and great uncle to Grayson, Cameron and Harrison Ebel.

Tim was loved by many friends and neighbors (Manor of Wayside, NJ and Bellacina, FL); and his golfing buddies from Camelot East, FL.

The family would sincerely like to thank Dr. Eileen O’Reilly and her staff from Memorial Sloan Kettering, NY; Dr. Andrew Marple and his staff from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, FL and Stephanie Pearson from VNA Hospice. A profound thank you to all that supported us through this journey.

A life celebration will be Sunday, December 15, 1:00 – 5:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch with a Remembrance Service beginning at 4:00 pm. Crypt side service Monday, December 16, 11:00 am at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

Thomas M. McKelvey, 63, of Torrance, California, passed away at the hospital on November 8, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Born in 1961 in Passaic, New Jersey to the late Jack and Margaret McKelvey, Tom was a beloved son, husband, brother, and friend.

He graduated from Shore Regional High School and went on to attend the University of Notre Dame, where he developed lifelong friendships and a love for Notre Dame football. He spent 28 years as a Marketing Manager at AT&T, and most recently worked at DIRECTV.

Tom loved spending time on the beach, taking walks along the California coast with his wife, Mari-Anne, and hanging out with their cat, Watson. He was fun, loving, young at heart, quick with a smile and extremely thoughtful. He had a unique way of making everyone around him feel special, and he never missed the chance to call with well wishes on birthdays and special occasions. He was always exactly what you needed in the moment—kind, supportive, strong, and most of all, very loving.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Mari-Anne, and his stepsons, Brandon and Michael Lericos; his brother John and wife Patti of Ocean, NJ, and their children, Johnny (Alex) and Michelle; his brother Robert and wife Julie of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ, and their son, Patrick; his sister Peggy of Tinton Falls, NJ; and his brother James and wife Daphne of Weddington, NC, and their sons, Matthew and Luke.

A memorial gathering will be held at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, New Jersey, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 5:00 PM until the time of service at 7:30 PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Dorothea’s Church in Eatontown, New Jersey, on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom’s memory to the ASPCA, an organization close to his heart. Donations can be made online by visiting: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/ by phone (800)-628-0028 or by mail at 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724.

Joseph J. Marmora passed away on December 6, 2024 after a traumatic brain injury he suffered from a fall while walking two weeks ago. He died surrounded by his family at the home of his daughter Joanne Heavey where he was under hospice care.

Born in Jersey City to Italian immigrants, Joseph and Rose (Troppoli) Marmora, he was raised in Neptune and was a 1953 graduate of St. Rose High School where he was an All-Shore shortstop. He graduated Villanova in 1957 with a degree in accounting.

While at St. Rose he met a girl from Asbury Park named Ginny Crandall, with whom he would fall in love and share 66 happy years of marriage. They began their lives together in Neptune City before finally settling in Ocean Township where they raised their family. They eventually built their dream house near the beach in Allenhurst at which they hosted countless barbecues and holiday gatherings that remain cherished in memory by their children and grandchildren.

Joe spent his professional life in commercial real estate, beginning with the Kislak Organization before striking out on his own in 1971 to form Watson-Marmora Ltd. in Manhattan. He retired from the business in 1985, and thereafter turned his attention to the cause of homelessness. Having spent considerable time studying the issue, he was instrumental in the 1988 formation of Interfaith Neighbors, a nonprofit organization in Asbury Park to which he passionately devoted the remainder of his life. In the ensuing years he oversaw the growth of Interfaith from a simple rental assistance program for working poor families to what it is today, employing over 50 people and running several public assistance programs including a kitchen that serves over 40,000 meals annually to the homebound, a community garden, an early learning center for underprivileged children, and an employment training program for disadvantaged City youth who run a restaurant on Springwood Avenue called “Kula Cafe.” Interfaith also became active as a developer of affordable housing for first-time homebuyers, rehabbing abandoned homes and constructing over 70 new housing units throughout Asbury Park’s west side. His efforts will leave a bright mark on the City for decades to come as Interfaith continues his legacy.

A devout Catholic and deeply prayerful man, he was a member of Our Lady of Hope parish where he was a daily communicant at St. Mary’s in Deal. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Legatus, and a rosary group that met every day via Zoom.

His second “religion” was golf, about which Joe was a purist and stickler for the rules. A long time member of Deal Golf & Country Club, he played a full round the day before his tragic fall and it is said he par’d the 18th to finish. Many of his long-passed golf buddies are undoubtedly waiting for him in the first tee box on the heavenly course (which he was certain exists).

Joe was pre-deceased in 2022 by his beloved wife Ginny and leaves behind his 6 children, James (Linda) Marmora, John (Kathy) Marmora, Joanne (John) Heavey, Elizabeth (Michael) Paterno, Patricia (Joseph) Struck, Paul Marmora, and daughter-in-law Amy Marmora, as well as 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way), a sister Dolores Caracappa, and a multitude of friends he touched with his infectious smile and warm personality.

At Joe’s request, there will be no wake but a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10AM on Monday, December 9. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Interfaith Neighbors, 810 Fourth Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712.

Gordon R. Miller, 89, of Oakhurst died peacefully on December 5.

Gordon was born and raised in Long Branch and moved to his home in Oakhurst in 1960, where he and his beloved wife, Mary, raised their family. He was a devoted father who spent many years coaching Little League and Babe Ruth and playing two-on-two basketball with his three boys (head-fake left, hook right!). Family was at the heart of his life, and many laughs were shared on boating excursions and at family gatherings where his Stayman Winesap apple pies were legend.

Gordon was an accomplished senior draftsman at EAI and Perkin-Elmer for many years. After retiring he became a beloved school bus driver for Ocean Township for 17 years. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and loved raising and training canine companions. He was a big band aficionado, loved Frank Sinatra and could sing along to hundreds of songs. He was always curious about nature and the animal kingdom and loved a good classic movie.

He is pre-deceased by his wife Mary Lucia Miller. He is survived by his three sons, Tony and daughter-in-law Mariann, Glenn and daughter-in-law Felicity Kate, and Jeff and daughter-in-law Janice; three step-sisters, Linda Megill, Gail Kane, and Cathy Weed; six grandchildren, Chris, Kate, Hannah, Emma, Elian, and Lowry; his great-grandson, Freddie, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Terry Lucia and brother-in-law Glenn Johnson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, at 10:00am with a short service at 11:30am at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch.

Marion Helen Bakos (née White), aged 89, passed away on November 26, 2024 in Shrewsbury, NJ. Born on August 11, 1935, in Long Branch, NJ, she was a lifelong resident of Monmouth County.

Marion was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who took immense pride in her family. She leaves behind a legacy of love and nurturing, having spent much of her time helping to raise her grandchildren and engaging with them through games and crafts. Marion was also a dedicated member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Monmouth Beach Fire Company, contributing significantly to her community.

She is survived by her sons, Edward Marsh and his wife Dianne, Richard Marsh and his wife Suellen, William (Bert) Marsh, and Christopher Marsh with his partner Jeanne Anthony. Her grandchildren include Lauren Phillips, Erica Guttenplan, Joshua Marsh, Courtney England, Edward Marsh, Hayley Marsh, Ryan Marsh, Megan Valenti, Hillary Morgridge, Matthew Marsh along with nine great-grandchildren. Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Leah White; her husband, George Bakos; her brother, Myron White; a sister, Margaret Schimmelbucsh; and grandson, Christopher A. Marsh.

Marion was a graduate of Long Branch High School and was a familiar face at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Long Branch. Throughout her life, Marion was an avid crafter and enjoyed playing board games and cards, activities that brought joy not only to her but also to those around her.

A private service will be held to honor Marion’s life. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of Monmouth Beach Fire Company, 24 Beach Road, Monmouth Beach NJ 07750, an organization close to Marion’s heart.

The arrangements for Marion are under the care of Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ. Marion’s dedication to her family and community will be deeply missed and forever cherished by those who knew her. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Vivien Ann Assenza, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening December 8, 2024 at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ after a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer’s.

Vivien was the second daughter of Michael and Angelina DeSanti formerly of Bayside Hills in Queens, New York. She was the middle child of three, her eldest sister Marion and her younger brother Dr. Michael DeSanti of Colonie Albany, NY.

From all accounts the DeSanti household was one of happiness and she would often reflect fondly back on her childhood. At the age of 16, Vivien met Joseph John Assenza of Staten Island, NY on a double date with her sister Marion, and her boyfriend Donald Buckhout, ironically both couples would later marry. In 1969, they welcomed their first child into the world, a beautiful baby girl, they named her Jeanine Ann Assenza, and in 1970, they welcomed a son, Marc Joseph Assenza.

In 1977 they moved to Holmdel New Jersey where they proudly raised their family. On June 11, 1989 Joseph passed away. Vivien, age 49 was a widow, and though her heart was broken, she moved forward. She would never go on another date in her life stating that she had already met her one true love and would be reunited with him again as she deeply believed in God, soul mates and life after death.

In 2004, she became a grandmother as her son Marc and his wife Maria welcomed their daughter Kristen Paige Assenza. Vivien absolutely LOVED good food, listening to Jim Cramer when he spoke about stocks, and her pets. Every dog she ever owned was obese, and they loved her for it! Although she has passed, one can only imagine the joy she felt when she was finally reunited with her husband Joseph once again.

Vivien Ann Assenza is survived by her daughter Jeanine Assenza, her son Marc Assenza, her granddaughter Kristen Assenza, her younger brother and sister-in-law Dr. Michael DeSanti and Jackie DeSanti, her nephews Brian Buckhout, Donald Buckhout, Michael DeSanti, Philip DeSanti and many cousins.

Viewing will be held on Sunday December 15, 2024 at Holmdel Funeral Home on 26 South Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, NJ 07733 from 3:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET . The service will be held on Monday December 16, 2024 starting at 10:00 AM ET at St. Benedicts Roman Catholic Church on 165 Bethany Rd, Holmdel, NJ 07733, followed by burial at Holmdel Mausoleum, 900 Holmdel Rd Holmdel, New Jersey 07733.

Linda Louise Camp, age 74, of Long Branch, NJ died peacefully on November 4, 2024 at Jersey Shore Medical Center after a recent diagnosis of cancer. Born in NJ, she was a resident of Rumson and then Long Branch.

Linda began working at Fort Monmouth in 1981 for the US Army Finance and Accounting office, Stock Fund Branch. In 2000 she moved to the US Equal Employment Commission as a specialist, focusing on maintaining a workplace free of discrimination.

Linda was known for her gracious demeanor, wit and kindness. She was a gifted pianist, excelled at the Sunday NYT crosswords and loved books, games and her family. Her lovely personality is reflected in the many close friends she had throughout her life. She was a lifelong supporter of those with disabilities and participated in numerous activities centered around serving the disabled.

Linda is predeceased by her mother Patricia Ellen Camp and father Elbert L Camp, her sister Victoria Furey, brother Andrew Camp and sister Michelle Granza

She is survived by her sister Dorothy Sweeney, nieces, Deborah Furey, Patricia Fletcher and Erin Sweeney, and nephews Michael Sweeney, Sean Sweeney, Andrew Camp, Alan Granza, and Dylan Granza.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Disability Rights New Jersey, 210 South Broad Street, Third Floor, Trenton, New Jersey 08608 or https://disabilityrightsnj.org.

William Charles Hazelton, 82, of Monmouth Beach, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home on December 2, 2024.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Bill graduated from St. Michael’s High School and attended St. Peter’s College, where he played baseball and was a member of the ROTC program. After college, Bill served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas for 3 years before moving back to NJ and starting a career in education. He proudly remained in the U.S. Army Reserves, serving for over 20 years and retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Bill spent 40 years as a teacher and Vice Principal at Union High School, where he also served as the basketball and tennis coach. He was affectionately known as “Coach Haze” by his students and athletes, a title that reflected the deep respect and admiration he earned throughout his career. In 1991, Bill became an assistant basketball coach at Christian Brothers Academy, where he enjoyed continued success until his retirement from coaching in 2022.

Bill had a deep love for the town he lived in, Monmouth Beach, where he spent countless hours enjoying the Jersey Shore at the Little Monmouth Beach Club. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, college basketball and crossword puzzles. Over the years he made lasting memories with his many friends, fellow coaches, colleagues, and student athletes, reminiscing about old stories and enjoying a good meal whenever possible.

William is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; his children, William Hazelton and his wife Theresa, Scott Hazelton and his wife Amanda; his stepson, Nicholas Afflitto and his wife Sarah; his stepson Christopher and his wife Michele; his grandchildren, Michael, Emma, Ella, Lily, Chloe, and Charlie; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, December 11th from 3:00-7:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ, 07740. A service will be offered the following day at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. An entombment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Brothers Academy Fund or the Seton Hall Prep Annual Fund.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all who have supported Bill throughout his life. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.

Michael James Knoblock Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Monmouth Beach on December 4, 2024 surrounded by love.

Born on November 27, 1941 in South River, NJ to Barbara and Michael Sr. Michael resided in East Brunswick most of his life before moving to Monmouth Beach to be on the water where he loved to be boating and fishing. He also had a great passion for cooking and trying new recipes.

Michael was co-owner of Knoblock’s Auto Body in South River, NJ where he worked his entire life. He spent many years with the East Brunswick Independent Fire Department where he eventually served as Chief.

Michael will be deeply missed by many, including his three children, Karen (Ed) of North East, MD, Michael James III (Diane) of Waretown, NJ and Melissa (Scott) of Robbinsville, NJ, and their mother Ruth Knoblock also of Robbinsville, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, his good friend Robin and his golden doodle, Bear.

Visitation was, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan NJ 08736. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Gregory Oakes, 65 of Toms River, NJ,, passed away on November 29, 2024. He was a lifelong New Jersey resident growing up in Monmouth Beach and eventually settling in Jackson where he created cherished memories with family and friends.

Greg is a retired member of the Carpenters Union. He could build or fix anything and frequently used his skills to help family and friends. Greg loved listening to music, and he especially loved watching his son play guitar. He enjoyed being outdoors, riding his bike, swimming, and spending time at the beach.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Elizabeth Oakes, brother Jeff Oakes and brother-in-law Daniel Incardone. He is survived by his beloved children: Marissa Losquadro and her husband Jon, Gregory Oakes and his partner Taylor, Jessica Oakes and her husband Richard, and Emily Oakes and her husband Matthew. He is also survived by his sisters, Marianne Incardone and Nancy Oakes; his sister-in-law, Mary Oakes; his nieces, Megan, Katie, and Maura; his nephews, Patrick, and Liam; and his Aunt Gert Cook, with whom he shared a special bond. Greg was also a proud grandfather to Teagan, Brody, and Declan, who brought immense joy into his life.

May Greg rest in eternal peace, forever remembered in the hearts of those he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coalition for Medical Marijuana–New Jersey, 219 Woodside Ave, Trenton, NJ 08618 or American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan NJ 08736. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Delores Marie DeSantis, 100 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on November 30, 2024, in Long Branch, NJ.

Born on September 1, 1924, to Adelaine and Phillip DeSantis in Long Branch, NJ, Delores was the eldest of four siblings, all of whom predeceased her: her brothers, Thomas and Phillip, and her beloved sister, Gloria, who was her best friend and trusted confidant.

A proud graduate of Long Branch High School, she excelled academically, graduating with honors. She went on to a 40+ year career at Coast Hardware, where she led the finance department with diligence and pride. Beyond her professional life, Delores was a passionate patron of the arts, particularly loving Broadway musicals, an avid world traveler, and a devoted fan of Monmouth Racetrack.

Despite her global adventures, Delores always maintained that there was no place more beautiful than the beaches of her cherished Jersey Shore.

Delores is survived by her nieces: Dru DeSantis and her wife, Donna; Barbara DeSantis; Carolyn DeSantis; and Laura Labatte. She is also survived by her nephews: Stephen DeSantis; Michael DeSantis and his wife, Mary; and Phillip DeSantis. Additionally, she is survived by 12 grandnieces and grandnephews and 2 great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

Delores was an indomitable spirit, remembered for her good nature, no matter the challenges, and boundless kindness. Her adventurous nature was encapsulated in her favorite response to any invitation: “Why not?”

She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A viewing took place f the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. A Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 408 Prospect Street, Long Branch, NJ, followed by a graveside burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 105 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ.

Barbara Paduano Hudson August 21, 1936 – December 1, 2024 Barbara Hudson, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at the age of 88. Born on August 21, 1936, in Neptune, New Jersey, she grew up enjoying the beaches of Belmar and Asbury Park. She was the daughter of the late Charles Paduano and Agnes Murphy. Barbara graduated from Manasquan High School and Monmouth College.

After an early career as an English teacher, she married her beloved Fenton Hudson in 1966 in New York City, where they lived before settling in Ocean Township in 1968. Though she transitioned out of teaching, Barbara’s passion for education and learning remained central to her life. Barbara had a deep interest in history, local government, and civic engagement.

A strong advocate for an informed and active citizenry, Barbara, along with Fenton, joined Ocean Township’s Environmental Commission in the early 1970s, promoting sustainability and stewardship within their community. She was also a longtime volunteer at the Monmouth County Historical Museum. In 1977, Barbara authored and published Eureka: The Making of a Citizen, a book chronicling her experiences as a citizen lobbyist in Trenton. “I’m an environmentalist. I lived in Monmouth County my whole life. I guess you could say my heart is in the ocean, and I don’t want anything to happen to it.” Barbara cherished spirited political debates and meaningful conversations. Her long-running newsletter focused on Ocean Township government, meetings, environmental issues, and anti-war topics.

Barbara and Fenton traveled extensively by train, visiting every state except Alaska and Hawaii. She was also a collector and curator of beautiful things, including art and historical objects, and had an impeccable sense of personal style. A supporter of the New York and Boston symphonies, she found joy in music and the arts. A devoted reader and lifelong learner, Barbara filled her home with books, instruments, and memories from her travels. She is survived by her half-brother, Michael Paduano, and her nieces, Angela and Maria. A service to celebrate her life and legacy will be announced at a later date. For condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.