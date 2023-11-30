SHORE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL PROUDLY ANNOUNCES 2023 NEW JERSEY EXEMPLARY EDUCATOR

West Long Branch — Shore Regional High School is delighted to announce that Mr. David Attilio, a dedicated member of our esteemed faculty, has been selected as a 2023 New Jersey Exemplary Educator. This award is granted to only 123 educators in the state each year, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to education and commitment to excellence in teaching.

Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Media Technology, Dineen Seeley, submitted the nomination on behalf of the administration. She reflected, “Mr. Attilio is an exceptional educational talent. His engaging and inspiring presence motivates and impacts his students, colleagues and our community.”

The New Jersey Department of Education’s Exemplary Educator Recognition Program, an initiative inviting public school districts( including charter schools), to participate annually, aiming to identify exceptional educators for special recognition. The program alternates between elementary (Pre-K to 5) and secondary (6–12) educators each year. For the current 2023 competition round, secondary educators (grades 6–12) were sought, and Mr. Attilio’s exemplary achievements have earned him this distinguished honor.

Each recipient of the Exemplary Educator award receives a state certificate of recognition, highlighting their outstanding contributions to education. The qualifications for Exemplary Educators include demonstrating strong knowledge and skills, possessing an inspiring presence, and making a positive impact on students, colleagues, and the school community. Additionally, nominees must have a rating of Effective or Highly Effective on their most recent final summative evaluation.

Vincent Dallicardillo, Principal of Shore Regional High School remarked “Mr Attilio frequently goes above and beyond his classroom program expectations. He is constantly meeting with students and mentoring them in becoming the best musician,vocalist, and/or student they can be. His music room very quickly became a space for students to explore their passion for music/.instruments/vocals and he has had an incredibly positive impact on students from all grade levels, backgrounds, and interests.”

Dr. Lisa English, Superintendent acknowledged “The entire Shore Regional High School community congratulates Mr. David Attilio on this well-deserved recognition. His exemplary qualities and positive impact on our school community make him a shining example of educational excellence. Mr. Attilio is truly a class act! ”

