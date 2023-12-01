Local Obituaries

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden death of our beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, family member, and your pal “Big Al”, Alan Richard Barrett on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at age 77. He had been a resident of Monmouth Beach for 25 years, then West Long Branch, retiring to Barnegat in 2019.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Alan lived a truly fascinating life before settling in Monmouth County, N.J. for more than 40 years where he owned and operated many businesses, most famously Big Al’s of the original Long Branch Pier up until the boardwalk fire of 1987. Following the fire, Alan started an all-in-one outdoor advertising business in 1988 called Promotion Rental Service and was proudly known for erecting huge inflatable balloons onto buildings and operating WWII-era carbon searchlights.

Prior to opening Big Al’s, Alan served five years in the U.S. Air National Guard as a Shore Patrolman prior to getting his undergraduate degree at C.W. Post (Long Island University) and teaching degree at Montclair State College. He was a teacher passionate about giving people opportunities to succeed in their careers. He started the Distributive Education program at North Brunswick Township High School where he was devoted to career-related studies and helping people simultaneously learn in the classroom while receiving on-the-job training.

He was a larger than life, one-of-a-kind man who adored his family. Outspoken, affectionate, and hilarious, he never missed an opportunity to make a joke or tell you a story. He was a fast friend to everyone he met, and then a lifelong one. More than anything, Alan was a dedicated family man. He loved traveling the world and cruising with Mary. He was a connoisseur of cuisines and enjoyed every meal to the fullest.

Alan is survived by the love of his life, his best friend, and his adoring wife of 40 years, Mary; his daughters, Nicole Petraitis and her husband Jacob, and Jessie Barrett; grandsons Harrison, Max, and Ignatius; his brother, Mitchel Barrett; his sisters and brothers-in-law Robert and Karen Loehr and Linda and John O’Connell; his nieces and nephews Billy, Bobby, Michael, Ryan, Nolan, Hannah, and Shannon, as well as many cousins, extended family, and countless dear friends who he loved. Alan was predeceased by his mother, Betty Barrett, and father Mac.

A celebration of life will be held at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave Long Branch, NJ on Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All who knew and loved Big Al are welcome to attend and share fond memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like everyone to enjoy what Alan loved most – treat yourself to dinner with loved ones from your favorite Chinese restaurant while sharing memories of him.

Agnes O’Mara Ryan, 89, daughter of the late John O’Mara, MD and Avelline Garrity O’Mara, died peacefully and naturally at her home in Long Branch on Monday, November 27th, surrounded by loved ones.

Agnes was born in Jersey City and raised in Spring Lake. Mrs. Ryan was a graduate of Georgian Court College where she earned her BA degree. She taught elementary school for several years before marrying her devoted husband of nearly 55 years, Walter M. Ryan, MD. As their family grew, they moved to West Long Branch to raise their five children. Later, they settled in to an oceanside condo to spend their golden years together.

Mrs. Ryan was a longtime member of Takanassee Beach Club, where she spent countless summer days sitting near the water with her family and friends while enjoying the warm sunshine. As a cherished member of Deal Golf & Country Club, Agnes attended weekly luncheons with her dear friends for years after she retired from the Club’s Ladies’ 9-Hole Golf League. She greatly appreciated the friendships and social aspects of the golf community.

Much of her winters were spent at Okemo Mt., where the Ryan family loved to ski, downhill and cross-country, and occasionally snowshoe. When in VT, Agnes enjoyed hosting close friends at their condo, attending apres-ski activities, or playing golf in the autumn and visiting fall foliage craft fairs and festivals.

Agnes was notorious for reading in her favorite chair, especially mysteries. She was a keen observer, cleverly predicting the plots in novels she read, and eagerly called out answers during one of her favorite TV shows, Jeopardy. She often played cards and word games with her grandchildren, and she did not hold back against any opponent, young or old! She was known as the family’s Scrabble game champion.

Agnes and Walter, known lovingly as “MomMom” and “PopPop” to their grandchildren, would often travel together, turning family visits into trips. The Ryans arranged a few annual vacations at various warm weather destinations for themselves, their children and their families to spend time together, being active, and even competing at times, among the three generations. Agnes found immense satisfaction and pleasure simply being with her loved ones immersed in laughter and celebration as everyone had a good time.

She was a woman of few words when she wanted to be, and bold, witty, and clever at her best – a woman of strength, wisdom, and wit, her quiet presence often spoke for itself. And when she sent her annual birthday cards to each of her grandchildren, Agnes liked to use her traditional signature line: hugs & kisses, MomMom XO.

Agnes was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Walter, in 2013, and her sister, Corita O’Mara Ellner in 1995.

Agnes is survived by her five children: Mara Ryan Eckert and her husband Guy (Long Branch, NJ); CC Ryan Shay and her husband Rodger (Miami, FL); Dr. Walter M. Ryan, III and his wife Jenni (Boca Raton, FL); Megan Ryan MacMullin and her husband Tom (Concord, NH); and Siobhan Ryan (Milford, CT); and her 12 grandchildren: Emma and Sydney Eckert; Ryan, Morgan and David Shay, Walter Matthew IV and Liam Ryan, Brigit Ryan and her husband Mitchell Shedd; Maggie, Katie, and Thomas MacMullin; and Aidan Ryan Quirk. Her family will be reminded of her regularly when spotting one of her simple pleasures like French toast, Pepsi, a Jeopardy episode, or a cozy sweater.

Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, December 22nd, 10 am at St. Catharine RC Church, 215 Essex Avenue, Spring Lake. Interment will follow at St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall Twp.

Lisa-Marie "Lacy" Lopes Smith, 22, of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away on November 24, 2023, in Hoboken, NJ. Lacy was born on June 17, 2001, in Neptune, New Jersey. They were a free spirit who spoke their truth and had a great love for the creative arts, including dance, drawing, painting, and especially singing. Lacy was an amazing singer in the "Gabba Ghoul" band and was embraced by many within the music community. They also enjoyed spending summers in Portugal with their cousin Chandler, often mistaken for twins. Lacy is survived by their loving partner Franklin Savulich.

Lacy is survived by their mother Brenda Liza Lopes Annasse and stepfather Youssef Annasse, grandparents Jose Lopes, Maria Lopes, and Lois Smith, sisters Aria Annasse and Massiel Napolitano, uncle Anthony Lopes, aunts Ana Paula Lopes, Cyndy Smith, and Debbie Smith, and many cousins. They were preceded in death by their father David Karl Smith, Jr, grandfather David Karl Smith, Sr, and great grandparents Delfim Amaral and Maria Do Ceu Amaral. Lacy attended Red Bank Regional High School for Music Performing Arts and later returned to Long Branch High School, where they graduated. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, from 1pm to 4pm at Damiano Funeral Home, located at 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. A Blessing will commence at 3:30pm, followed by a repass at 4:30pm at the Portuguese Club of Long Branch (Rear entrance), 191 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Please join the family in celebrating Lacy's life and honoring their memory.

David Karl Smith Jr, 54, of Eatontown, New Jersey, passed away on November 20, 2023. He was born on November 11, 1969, in Camden, New Jersey, to Lois Vivian Smith and to the late David Karl Smith Sr.

David was the only boy in the family, which meant he received a lot of attention and extra love. He had a great sense of humor and was known for always telling jokes and doing impressions. He had a loving and giving nature, always willing to help others, whether it was fixing someone’s car or inviting someone in need to dinner. David held his friendships in high regard and was deeply committed to his loving relationship with Elizabeth Blomquest for 5 years.

David was a new father to his daughter, Massiel Jules Napolitano, but loved her dearly. He was a devoted father to Lisa Marie Lopes Smith and loved her dearly. He was a hard worker and had a successful career as an Auto Zone Technician.

In his free time, David enjoyed indulging in his hobbies, which included classic cars, model cars, and repairing cars. He was a passionate fan of the Eagles football team and loved attending football games. He also enjoyed camping, being an animal lover, and owning pets. Additionally, David was a big Marvel fan and appreciated their captivating stories.

Memorial gatherings will be held in Eatontown, NJ, and Anaheim, CA, to celebrate David’s life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Popcorn Park Zoo, a cause that was close to David’s heart.

David will be deeply missed by his mother, Lois Vivian Smith, his sisters, Debra A. Smith and Cynthia L. Smith, and his daughter, Massiel Jules Napolitano, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, David Karl Smith Sr. His daughter Lisa Marie Lopes Smith passed away on November 25, 2023.

We remember David for his kindness, humor, and unwavering commitment to his loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

