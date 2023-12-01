Local Obituaries

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden death of our beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, family member, and your pal “Big Al”, Alan Richard Barrett on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at age 77. He had been a resident of Monmouth Beach for 25 years, then West Long Branch, retiring to Barnegat in 2019.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Alan lived a truly fascinating life before settling in Monmouth County, N.J. for more than 40 years where he owned and operated many businesses, most famously Big Al’s of the original Long Branch Pier up until the boardwalk fire of 1987. Following the fire, Alan started an all-in-one outdoor advertising business in 1988 called Promotion Rental Service and was proudly known for erecting huge inflatable balloons onto buildings and operating WWII-era carbon searchlights.
Prior to opening Big Al’s, Alan served five years in the U.S. Air National Guard as a Shore Patrolman prior to getting his undergraduate degree at C.W. Post (Long Island University) and teaching degree at Montclair State College. He was a teacher passionate about giving people opportunities to succeed in their careers. He started the Distributive Education program at North Brunswick Township High School where he was devoted to career-related studies and helping people simultaneously learn in the classroom while receiving on-the-job training.
He was a larger than life, one-of-a-kind man who adored his family. Outspoken, affectionate, and hilarious, he never missed an opportunity to make a joke or tell you a story. He was a fast friend to everyone he met, and then a lifelong one. More than anything, Alan was a dedicated family man. He loved traveling the world and cruising with Mary. He was a connoisseur of cuisines and enjoyed every meal to the fullest.
Alan is survived by the love of his life, his best friend, and his adoring wife of 40 years, Mary; his daughters, Nicole Petraitis and her husband Jacob, and Jessie Barrett; grandsons Harrison, Max, and Ignatius; his brother, Mitchel Barrett; his sisters and brothers-in-law Robert and Karen Loehr and Linda and John O’Connell; his nieces and nephews Billy, Bobby, Michael, Ryan, Nolan, Hannah, and Shannon, as well as many cousins, extended family, and countless dear friends who he loved. Alan was predeceased by his mother, Betty Barrett, and father Mac.
A celebration of life will be held at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave Long Branch, NJ on Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All who knew and loved Big Al are welcome to attend and share fond memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like everyone to enjoy what Alan loved most – treat yourself to dinner with loved ones from your favorite Chinese restaurant while sharing memories of him.
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link .
Agnes O’Mara Ryan, 89, daughter of the late John O’Mara, MD and Avelline Garrity O’Mara, died peacefully and naturally at her home in Long Branch on Monday, November 27th, surrounded by loved ones.
Agnes was born in Jersey City and raised in Spring Lake. Mrs. Ryan was a graduate of Georgian Court College where she earned her BA degree. She taught elementary school for several years before marrying her devoted husband of nearly 55 years, Walter M. Ryan, MD. As their family grew, they moved to West Long Branch to raise their five children. Later, they settled in to an oceanside condo to spend their golden years together.
Mrs. Ryan was a longtime member of Takanassee Beach Club, where she spent countless summer days sitting near the water with her family and friends while enjoying the warm sunshine. As a cherished member of Deal Golf & Country Club, Agnes attended weekly luncheons with her dear friends for years after she retired from the Club’s Ladies’ 9-Hole Golf League. She greatly appreciated the friendships and social aspects of the golf community.
Much of her winters were spent at Okemo Mt., where the Ryan family loved to ski, downhill and cross-country, and occasionally snowshoe. When in VT, Agnes enjoyed hosting close friends at their condo, attending apres-ski activities, or playing golf in the autumn and visiting fall foliage craft fairs and festivals.
Agnes was notorious for reading in her favorite chair, especially mysteries. She was a keen observer, cleverly predicting the plots in novels she read, and eagerly called out answers during one of her favorite TV shows, Jeopardy. She often played cards and word games with her grandchildren, and she did not hold back against any opponent, young or old! She was known as the family’s Scrabble game champion.
Agnes and Walter, known lovingly as “MomMom” and “PopPop” to their grandchildren, would often travel together, turning family visits into trips. The Ryans arranged a few annual vacations at various warm weather destinations for themselves, their children and their families to spend time together, being active, and even competing at times, among the three generations. Agnes found immense satisfaction and pleasure simply being with her loved ones immersed in laughter and celebration as everyone had a good time.
She was a woman of few words when she wanted to be, and bold, witty, and clever at her best – a woman of strength, wisdom, and wit, her quiet presence often spoke for itself. And when she sent her annual birthday cards to each of her grandchildren, Agnes liked to use her traditional signature line: hugs & kisses, MomMom XO.
Agnes was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Walter, in 2013, and her sister, Corita O’Mara Ellner in 1995.
Agnes is survived by her five children: Mara Ryan Eckert and her husband Guy (Long Branch, NJ); CC Ryan Shay and her husband Rodger (Miami, FL); Dr. Walter M. Ryan, III and his wife Jenni (Boca Raton, FL); Megan Ryan MacMullin and her husband Tom (Concord, NH); and Siobhan Ryan (Milford, CT); and her 12 grandchildren: Emma and Sydney Eckert; Ryan, Morgan and David Shay, Walter Matthew IV and Liam Ryan, Brigit Ryan and her husband Mitchell Shedd; Maggie, Katie, and Thomas MacMullin; and Aidan Ryan Quirk. Her family will be reminded of her regularly when spotting one of her simple pleasures like French toast, Pepsi, a Jeopardy episode, or a cozy sweater.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, December 22nd, 10 am at St. Catharine RC Church, 215 Essex Avenue, Spring Lake. Interment will follow at St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall Twp.
To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence to Mrs. Ryan’s family, please visit her page of tributes www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Lacy is survived by their mother Brenda Liza Lopes Annasse and stepfather Youssef Annasse, grandparents Jose Lopes, Maria Lopes, and Lois Smith, sisters Aria Annasse and Massiel Napolitano, uncle Anthony Lopes, aunts Ana Paula Lopes, Cyndy Smith, and Debbie Smith, and many cousins. They were preceded in death by their father David Karl Smith, Jr, grandfather David Karl Smith, Sr, and great grandparents Delfim Amaral and Maria Do Ceu Amaral.
Lacy attended Red Bank Regional High School for Music Performing Arts and later returned to Long Branch High School, where they graduated.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, from 1pm to 4pm at Damiano Funeral Home, located at 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. A Blessing will commence at 3:30pm, followed by a repass at 4:30pm at the Portuguese Club of Long Branch (Rear entrance), 191 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740.
Please join the family in celebrating Lacy’s life and honoring their memory. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lisa-Marie “Lacy” Lopes Smith, please visit Damianofloral store.
David Karl Smith Jr, 54, of Eatontown, New Jersey, passed away on November 20, 2023. He was born on November 11, 1969, in Camden, New Jersey, to Lois Vivian Smith and to the late David Karl Smith Sr.
David was the only boy in the family, which meant he received a lot of attention and extra love. He had a great sense of humor and was known for always telling jokes and doing impressions. He had a loving and giving nature, always willing to help others, whether it was fixing someone’s car or inviting someone in need to dinner. David held his friendships in high regard and was deeply committed to his loving relationship with Elizabeth Blomquest for 5 years.
David was a new father to his daughter, Massiel Jules Napolitano, but loved her dearly. He was a devoted father to Lisa Marie Lopes Smith and loved her dearly. He was a hard worker and had a successful career as an Auto Zone Technician.
In his free time, David enjoyed indulging in his hobbies, which included classic cars, model cars, and repairing cars. He was a passionate fan of the Eagles football team and loved attending football games. He also enjoyed camping, being an animal lover, and owning pets. Additionally, David was a big Marvel fan and appreciated their captivating stories.
Memorial gatherings will be held in Eatontown, NJ, and Anaheim, CA, to celebrate David’s life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Popcorn Park Zoo, a cause that was close to David’s heart.
David will be deeply missed by his mother, Lois Vivian Smith, his sisters, Debra A. Smith and Cynthia L. Smith, and his daughter, Massiel Jules Napolitano, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, David Karl Smith Sr. His daughter Lisa Marie Lopes Smith passed away on November 25, 2023.
We remember David for his kindness, humor, and unwavering commitment to his loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Karl Smith, Jr., please visit our floral store.
Gail F. Sciallo, 75 of West Long Branch died at her home on Sunday, November 26th.
She was born and raised in Long Branch and settled in West Long Branch in 1972. Gail loved to work in her yard, taking care of her flower beds and her landscaping. An avid cook, her favorite was to cook Italian food for her family and friends. She loved to decorate her home with all her collectibles.
Gail and her husband Jimmy were avid motorcyclists, touring the east coast of the United States on the bike. Her greatest joy was being at home with her husband, children and grandkids celebrating holidays, birthday parties or just being together.
Surviving is her husband of 56 years, James P. Sciallo; a son and his fiancée, Salvatore D. Sciallo and Jennifer Miller-Kreppel, Holmdel; a daughter Elisa Sciallo and her partner, Donny Lombardo, Palm Beach Gardens, Fl.; her mother, Ruby Morgan; two sisters, Dawn Morgan-Palumbo and Deanna Doward; four grandchildren, Alexandra, Kyle, Michael and Alessandro.
Visitation was Tuesday, November 28, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. In lieu of customary remembrances Gail’s family asks with gratitude that contributions be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org.
Gladys Deborah Rogé-Adorno, affectionately known as MomMom, passed away surrounded by family on November 27, 2023, at the age of 92 in Oceanport, New Jersey. She was born on October 13, 1931, in Carcassonne, France, the daughter of Jean Carlos Pearo Rogé and Eugenia Iris Rogé.
Gladys survived the Holocaust as a young child, escaping to South America from her home in France after hiding for two months. She remained in Argentina for many years, attending Catholic boarding school, convent school, and eventually becoming a physical therapist. She traveled the world, as a lover of life, and settled in Los Angeles, California. There, she practiced physical therapy, converted back to Judaism, and started a family. Eventually settling in New Jersey, Gladys switched careers to become a family therapist, specializing in substance abuse. She survived cancer two times with great resilience. Gladys was selfless in all that she did, always putting everyone else’s needs before hers. To know her, was to know what charity was truly about, as she gave everything she had to others, both physically and emotionally. Gladys was kind, gentle, caring, and most importantly the greatest friend, mother and grandmother.
Gladys cherished her family and leaves behind her beloved daughter, Jennifer Ruane, son-in-law Brian Ruane, and grandchildren Erin, John, and Kate Lynn Ruane. She is also survived by her brother Gaspar Mavrovich, sister-in-law Liliana Mavrovich, and her sister Margit Marancembaum, as well as several nephews, nieces, and grand-nephews and nieces.
A memorial service to celebrate Gladys’s life was held on Thursday, November 30 at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to Madonna House in Neptune City, NJ. This organization was close to Gladys’ heart, and your support would honor her memory and continue her legacy of compassion and care.
Gladys Deborah Rogé-Adorno, MomMom, will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her memory be a blessing and may her soul rest in eternal peace.
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gladys D. Roge-Adorno, please visit our floral store.
William M. Delehanty, 66 of Monmouth Beach, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on November 26th.
Billy loved the beach and swimming, especially Takanassee Beach Club, where he would spend his summers surrounded by his family and friends. After Tak closed, Billy could always be found on the deck of Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion overlooking the ocean, relaxing and reading his newspapers.
He was a 1981 graduate of Rutgers University. He attended Adelphia University, New York where he received his certification as a Para Legal and Legal Assistant.
He began his career at the firm of Paskus, Gordon & Mandel, N.Y.C., in residential and commercial real estate. He served on the legal team that represented Six Flags Great Adventure, the world’s largest regional theme park company. Billy also worked as a real estate specialist at the firm of Crowell & Moring, LLP, N.Y.C. where he was an integral member of a team of real estate and bankruptcy professionals.
Billy was predeceased by his parents, Patricia and James Delehanty and his brother James Delehanty, III.
Surviving are his siblings, Daniel and his wife Susan, Christopher, Patricia, Suzanne and her husband Michael Zelich, Thomas and his wife Eileen, Mary and her wife Beth Sarfaty; his sister-in-law, Wendy Delehanty; his Aunts, Ann Bolich and Mary Louise Delehanty, and his Uncle Joe Bolich; his nieces and nephews, Daniel and his wife Erica, Patrick, Stacy and her husband Kyle, Brian, Kelsey and her husband Lee, Courtney and her husband Daniel, Ean, Colin, Nora and James; great nephews and niece, James, Hudson and Isabella.
Visitation was Thursday Nov. 30th at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial, Fri. Dec. 1st, 10:30 am at St. Michael’s R C Church, Long Branch. Entombment Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be made in Billy’s memory to Monmouth Beach Cultural Center, 128 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750.
To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit Billy’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Theodore L. Mitchell, 81, of Eatontown, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Theodore was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, and was a graduate of DeVilbis High School. After he graduated high school, he enlisted in the army and was stationed in Japan. Afterward, in the late 1960s, Theodore moved to East Windsor, NJ, to raise his young family. It was then he started his own business in office furniture sales. He enjoyed golfing, fine dining, dogs, cigars, and boating.
Even though he and his wife were divorced, they came back together years later to raise their two granddaughters, Jennifer and Mya, living on the Shrewsbury River in Rumson, NJ.
Theodore is survived by his ex-wife Sarah Ida Mitchell; his son Matthew David Mitchell and his wife Donna; his sister Rhoda Burns; and his grandchildren Jennifer Marie Mitchell, Mya Bessie Mitchell, Mason Isadore Mitchell, Austin Mitchell, Tyler Mitchell, and Tessa Mitchell. He was predeceased by his mother, Bessie Rappaport Mitchell, and his father, Isadore Mitchell.
At the request of the family, Theodore will be privately cremated.
Lt. Col David H. Murch USMC (ret), 92, of Eatontown, NJ, died Thursday, November 2. He was born in San Francisco, CA, but spent his early years in Burlingame and San Mateo. At 17 he joined the Navy Reserves, and in 1950 reenlisted into the Marine Corps. His first tour of duty was in Korea, 1951. His last assignment was Headquarters Marine Corps, Washington DC, 1980. He was extremely proud of his military career (as is his family) and he served with distinction. But he was more proud of his membership and almost 50 years of service as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
David was very active in his post-military life as a volunteer and member of many organizations including: YMCA Indians Guides, Boy Scouts of America, The International Brotherhood of Magicians, various sports officiating associations (David had at various times been an umpire/referee/official for every high school and college sport except wrestling, and was an internationally ranked men’s softball umpire), and barbershop quartets and choruses. He was a Yankees fan, loved crossword puzzles, and wrote a limerick every day starting as far back as 2008.
David is survived by Frieda, his beloved wife of 70 years, sons Kris, Keith, and Kevin, and 27 grand and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will took place on Saturday, November 18th at 2:00 PM at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 136 Wemrock Road Freehold, NJ 07728. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of David Harvey Murch, please visit our Tree Store.
New Jersey lost a bit of its charm and character on November 20, 2023 with the departure of Fred Cutler.
Born on May 20, 1945, Fred grew up in Brooklyn with his parents Sam and Selma, brother Ron and sister Nancy Ron. When asked about his childhood, his memories usually consisted of fishing in Prospect Park, stickball games in the alleys and tales from Erasmus High School.
Shortly after college at Long Island University, Fred served with honor in the Coast Guard, a testament to his sense of commitment to others and responsibility. Later in life, his work ethic and business sense served him well to become a respected figure in the transportation and warehousing industry.
Fred’s first love was sports, where his admiration for the Dodgers lasted throughout his lifetime, usually rehashing stories of Duke Snider and Roy Campanella. His admiration for sports ran deep and many will remember the spirited debates he sparked, usually related to the Mets struggles through most of their years. He did experience some taste of success in his horse racing days, owning a few horses that earned him a trip to the winner’s circle.
It was during a summer stint in the Catskills that Fred met the love of his life, a waitress named Lynn, which culminated in 54 years of marriage. They became two best friends, laughing with, and caring for each other through every corner of life. Fred’s affection for his wife and kids was boundless. Through humor, unwavering companionship, honesty and respect, he communicated a love that transcended words. If questioned about his goals in life, his admitted mission was always to provide his children with opportunities greater than the ones available to him as a child, and in that he succeeded beyond even his own wildest dreams.
A primary passion that defined Fred’s legacy was his steadfast commitment to coaching, especially baseball. For over 30 years, he not only coached his own son and daughter, but became a mentor to countless other youngsters that undoubtedly remember him even to this day. The sense of pride he carried from these experiences was immeasurable. His teachings endure, living on in the skills and values passed down to the various players who came across him during their childhood. Some of his fondest memories came from coaching, which explains why his favorite moments became being able to watch his grandchildren excel in the sports he loved. He could always be found cheering from the sidelines or watching streamed games from afar.
As we bid farewell to Fred, we remember his contagious laughter and legendary stories. In all our memories, he remains the man who is short-tempered but reasonable, radically honest and direct but lovable, and always witty and hilarious. Fred will forever be etched in the hearts of family, friends and neighbors.
In his final days at home in Eatontown, NJ, he was surrounded by his entire family. He is survived by his wife Lynn, daughter Amanda and her husband Bryan, son David, and the lights of his life, his three grandchildren Kamryn, Zachary, Jaxon, and his brother Ron.
Visitation was Monday, November 27th beginning at 10:30 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Entombment to follow in Woodbine Mausoleum.
Janice M. Kerr,78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 18, 2023 after a long illness. She was the daughter of Harold Kerr and Thelma Buffa Kerr. She is survived by two sisters, Donna McCarthy and Beverly Foor, two sons and their wives, Andru and Dawn and Gabe and Beth; 4 grandchildren, Joshua, Juliana, Lex and Max and several nieces and nephews. Also, three step-children, Janet Zoda, Bobby Crocker (predeceased) and Tom Crocker and 2 step-grandchildren, Eric Zoda and Kara Jade Crocker.
Janice was born in born in Greensboro, North Carolina and grew up in Little Silver, NJ. She was a graduate of Red Bank High School in1963. She also lived in Hollywood, CA for some time with her sons, but mostly raised them in Ocean Township, NJ. She lived in Long Branch, NJ for the past 17 years with her loving partner, Robert Nicholas Crocker, whom she had known for 38 years.
Janice had an amazing personality and was an excellent, highly energetic, inventive Activities Director at many nursing homes in NJ. She worked the longest at the old King James Care Center in Atlantic Highlands. She worked last at Manor by the Sea in Ocean Grove before retiring.
As a young woman, she entered many beauty and performance contests including Ted Mack Amateur Hour. She acted in General Hospital, was Miss Driftwood, Miss Turkisk Taffy Queen and Miss Tot’em Home Plenty.
She would often get up from the table at a restaurant that had a band or piano player and take the mic and sing while walking around the tables. “Oh Johnny” was a favorite and wearing her scarab bracelets. No stage fright! Washington Crossing Inn in Bucks County was one of her favorite places. She loved reading American history and knitting items for the family.
Visiting will be Thursday, December 7 from 11am to1 pm at Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers please donate to Janice’s favorite charity, Tunnels to Towers (TST). For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.