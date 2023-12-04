Pallone Demands Action Against Seafood Products from China

Pallone Sent a Letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Requesting Enhanced Screening Procedures

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) hosted a press conference today to demand action against seafood products imported from China. Pallone sent a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) requesting that the agency take immediate action to improve the screening of seafood products imported from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to ensure compliance with international and domestic trade, safety, and labor standards. The United States imports more than $2 billion of seafood products from China annually. Reports suggest a significant portion of seafood from China is produced through illegal and unethical labor practices, driving American seafood producers out of the market and harming domestic fishing industries and coastal economies.

“The PRC’s flagrant disregard for international and domestic laws allows China to export seafood that is often sold at low prices to establish a market advantage and drive out American seafood producers. The unscrutinized import of these seafood products, which are not held to the same rigorous environmental and labor standards as American seafood, harms domestic fishing industries and coastal economies,”Pallone wrote. “The United States must live up to its role as a leader in defending free and fair-trade systems based on the rule of law. Your agency has a responsibility to ensure our food imports are of the highest quality and in compliance with all applicable trade, safety, and labor standards. Any failure to do so will pose a significant threat to public health and our economic security.”

A copy of the letter is available here.