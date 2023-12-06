Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Bella Ballerina :

I’m Bella Ballerina , a sensitive 5-year-old Pitbull Mix weighing 43 pounds. Looking for some stability after my previous owner didn’t have time for me, I’m a little lady who needs help building her confidence, especially since shelter life has been so confusing. More of a “paws-off” kind of girl, I’m not a fan of handsy humans, so I ask that you develop a bond and build my trust…slow and steady wins the race after all! When I feel safe, secure, and relaxed, new faces become friends and I will lean in for comforting pets and affection. I’m ready to learn that the world isn’t such a scary place, if you’ll help show that to me!

