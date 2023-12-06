Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

I’m Bella Ballerina, a sensitive 5-year-old Pitbull Mix weighing 43 pounds. Looking for some stability after my previous owner didn’t have time for me, I’m a little lady who needs help building her confidence, especially since shelter life has been so confusing. More of a “paws-off” kind of girl, I’m not a fan of handsy humans, so I ask that you develop a bond and build my trust…slow and steady wins the race after all! When I feel safe, secure, and relaxed, new faces become friends and I will lean in for comforting pets and affection. I’m ready to learn that the world isn’t such a scary place, if you’ll help show that to me!
The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!
Melisandre:
Who has a home for this mysterious young lady? I’m a 1 year-old former stray in search of the adopter that was promised…
I’m sweet, gentle, and need no time at all to make friends with good people. I’m also easy to please! Give me a home with lots of love and play, plus halls to roam and windows to gaze out, and I’m a happy girl.
I’m looking to be the only pet in your home. The night is dark and full of meows, and I’m sure I’ll bewitch you very easily!