Long Branch Trying To Make Waves In The Pool

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Wednesday, January 3, the Green Wave of Long Branch High School hosted the Bucs of Red Bank Regional in a Shore Conference B North swimming meet at Monmouth University. Red Bank Regional girls won 139-28 and the Bucs boys swim team also had a big victory, 125-28.

“We are a very young team with no seniors,” said Tracey Ciambrone, head coach of the Green Wave. She herself was an outstanding swimmer for Central Jersey Aquatic Club (CJAC) and was undefeated in individual events in dual meets all four years while a student at Red Bank Regional. Ciambrone earned an athletic swimming scholarship to Edinboro University, where she held college records in the 200 breast and 400 individual medley. She was also named to the “All-Time Team” at Edinboro.

“I began my coaching career at Long Branch when I was hired back in 1999 as a health and physical education teacher,” said Ciambrone. However, she began her coaching career at Rumson-Fair Haven, where she ran the boys’ and girls’ squads for three years. “I was the head coach here at Long Branch from 1999-to-2013, I took some time off to raise a family.

Five years later, Ciambrone was back. “I returned to the Green Wave as head coach in 2018, and I’m still coaching,” she said. Assisting on the pool deck is Andrew Critelli, who was a former Green Wave swimmer and team captain when Ciambrone started at Long Branch. Also coaching are Noemi Greca and Tim Farrell. The coaching staff has been working together for the past six years. “The boys had their first win of the season against St. John Vianney. Ranney School should also be a competitive meet for us. Our team is working hard and swimming well this year,” Ciambrone said.

Swim meets consist of 11 different events for males and females. “For the first time in a few years we have more depth and are able to fill all of the events,” said Ciambrone. The coach added that her desire and that of the team’s are to improve their times, achieving personal best and continue the long tradition of outstanding sportsmanship, win, lose or draw. “I am proud to say that the Long Branch swim team has the most dedicated student athletes, practicing at 6:00 in the morning at Monmouth University and carrying an intense course load with the majority of the team in Honors and AP classes. It is truly impressive. I am so lucky to coach such an amazing group.”

Following are the results of the girls’ match:

RBR is 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the B North

Long Branch is 0-3 overall and 0-2 in B North

200 Medley Relay

1st: RBR: 2:10.54

2nd: RBR: 2:28.79

3rd: LB; Diane Gonzalez-Rosas, Leticia Primo, Bella & Giana Anechiarico: 2:50.91

4th: RBR: 3:07.81

200 Free

1st: RBR: 2:24.12

2nd: RBR: 2:45.88

3rd: LB: Emily Lopez Cota, 3:22.13

4th: LB: Chloe Lehman, 3:42.85

200 IM

1st: RBR: 3:01.75

2nd: RBR: 3:07.78

3rd: RBR: 3:17.47

4th: LB: Leticia Primo, 4:25.51

50 Free

1st: RBR: 0:26.82

2nd: RBR: 0:29.21

3rd: RBR: 0.32.97

4th: LB: Bella Anechiarico, 0.35.30

5th: LB: Giana Anechiarico, 0.30.35

6th: LB: Luiza DeOliveira, 0.40.08

100 Fly

1st: RBR: 1:08.69

2nd: RBR: 1:17.81

3rd: RBR: 1:34.19

4th: LB: Lauren Maxwell, 2:51.96

100 Free

1st: RBR: 0:59.35

2nd: RBR: 1:05.81

3rd: RBR: 1:05.86

4th: LB: Emily Lopez Cota, 1:28.11

5th: LB: Bella Anechiarico, 1:29.89

6th: LB: Gina Anechiarico, 1:31.00

500 Free

1st: RBR: 5:43.10

2nd: RBR: 5:56.44

3rd: RBR: 6:56.75

4th: LB: Diane Gonzalez-Rosas, 8:01.87

5th: LB: Chloe Lehman, 10:25.12

200 Free Relay

1st: RBR: 1:57.62

2nd: RBR: 2:13.38

3rd: LB: Bella & Giana Anechiarico, Emily Lopez-Cota, Chole Lehman, 2:35.74

4th: RBR: 2:52.94

5th: LB: Luiza DeOliveira, Lauren Maxwell, Estrella Garcia-Roque, Ashley Barrera Gomez, 2:59.85

100 Back

1st RBR: 1:16.40

2nd: RBR: 1:23.15

3rd: LB: Diane Gonzalez-Rosas, 1:28.46

4th: RBR: 1:32.88

5th: LB: Luiza DeOliveira, 1:59.64

100 Breast

1st: RBR: 1:36.38

2nd: RBR: 1:40.69

3rd: RBR: 1:53.72

4th: LB: Leticia Primo, 1:57.96

400 Free Relay

1st: RBR: 4:14.35

2nd: RBR: 4:14.97

3rd: RBR: 6:13.44

4th: LB: Gonzalez-Rosas, Lehman, Lopez-Cota, Primo, 6:22.75

5th: LB: DeOliveira, Garcia-Roque, Maxwell, Barrera-Gomez, 7:52.56

Boys Results:

RBR is 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the B North

Long Branch os 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the B North

200 Medley Relay

1st: RBR: 1:57.56

2nd: LB: Kyle Santiago, Marcelo Lopes, Joseph Fenn, Matheus Lopes, 2:12.85

3rd: RBR: 2:29.35

200 Free

1st: RBR: 2:16.34

2nd: RBR: 2:35.95

3rd: RBR: 2:55.12

4th: LB: Ayden Roman-Gil, 3:15.92

5th: LB: Samuel Aguilar, 3:30.95

6th: LB: Jaxson Schwartz, 3:38.95

200 IM

1st: RBR: 2:22.37

2nd: RBR: 2:30.42

3rd: RBR: 2:50.69

4th: LB: Marcelo Lopez, 3:00.20

5th: LB: Kyle Santiago, 3:15.67

50 Free

1st: RBR: 0:26.00

2nd: LB: Joseph Fenn, 0:26.37

3rd: RBR: 0.26.41

4th: LB: Matheus Lopes, 0:28.65

5th: LB: John Pallone, 0:34.40

6th: RBR: 0:35.07

100 Fly

1st: RBR: 1:06.34

2nd: RBR: 1:21.16

3rd: LB: Jesus Perez, 2:06.91

100 Free

1st: RBR: 0:53.78

2nd: LB: Fenn, 1:02.22

3rd: RBR: 1:10.72

4th: LB: Matheus Lopez, 1:11.78

5th: RBR: 1:20.80

6th: LB: Samuel Aguilar, 1:35.34

500 Free

1st: RBR: 6:15.71

2nd: RBR: 6:52.40

3rd: RBR: 7:03.10

4th: LB: Ayden Roman-Gil, 9:25.54

200 Free Relay

1st: RBR: 2:13.33

2nd: LB: Santiago, Pallone, Roman-Gil, Aguilar, 2:13.33

100 Back

1st RBR: 1:07.75

2nd: RBR: 1:10.69

3rd: RBR: 1:46.66

4th: LB: John Pallone, 1:41.99

5th: LB: Jesus Perez, 2:08.08

100 Breast

1st: RBR: 1:10.41

2nd: LB: Lopes, 1:17.23

3rd: RBR: 1:27.88

4th: RBR: 1:34.66

5th: LB: Santiago, 1:36.32

400 Free Relay

1st: RBR: 3:58.91

2nd: RBR: 4:41.34

3rd: LB: Fenn, Lopes, Lopes, Pallone

4th: LB: Daniel & Samuel Aguliar, Roman-Gil, Jaxson Schwartz, 5:07.64