Brookdale Welcomes Dr. Katie Lynch as New Provost & VP of Academic Affairs

Monmouth County, NJ – Brookdale Community College is pleased to announce the appointment of Katie Lynch, Ph.D., as the new Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, effective January 2, 2024. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in higher education and academic affairs leadership, Dr. Lynch is poised to make a significant impact on the institution.

“Dr. Lynch’s extensive experience spearheading diverse academic affairs in her previous role positions her as a catalyst for elevating our institution,” said David M. Stout, Ph.D., president of Brookdale Community College. “Her demonstrated ability to strategically align and advance key initiatives, along with a dedicated focus on student success, ensures that Brookdale will thrive under her leadership.”

Dr. Lynch holds a Ph.D. in Literary Studies from the University of Wisconsin, where she showcased her academic accomplishment with a focus on medieval literature. With a Master of Arts in Literary Studies from the University of Wisconsin and a Bachelor of Arts in English and History (Magna Cum Laude) from Dartmouth College, she brings a strong foundation in academia to her new position.

“I am thrilled to embrace the opportunity to serve our students by putting them at the center of all we do,” said Dr. Lynch. “I see my role as uplifting the dedicated individuals who teach and support our students by learning from their successes, facilitating their effectiveness, fostering growth, and embracing productive discomfort as we collectively strive for continuous improvement.”

In her most recent role as the Officer in Charge of Academic Affairs at Rockland Community College, Dr. Lynch spearheaded daily operations and strategic priorities. Notably, she achieved a remarkable 43% completion rate in course learning outcome assessments by the end of Fall 2022, up from an inherited 10-20%. This achievement reflects Dr. Lynch’s dedication to enhancing educational programs.

Amid a challenging budget environment, Dr. Lynch demonstrated fiscal stewardship, resulting in a $2M cost savings for 2023-2024. Her commitment to student success is evident in implementing new initiatives, including creating a First Year Experience Director and securing Title V funding to support the position.

Throughout her te nure at Rockland Community College, Dr. Lynch received several honors, including the Excellence Award from the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) in 2023, the Champions of Education Award in 2021, and the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2020 from SUNY.

Dr. Lynch is an accomplished leader and an active contributor to academic research and development. Her publications and invited presentations demonstrate a commitment to fostering inclusive classrooms and supporting evidence-based teaching.

“As Dr. Lynch assumes the role of Provost at Brookdale Community College, her expertise in college leadership, strategic planning, and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will undoubtedly contribute to the college’s continued success,” added Dr. Stout.

Brookdale Community College eagerly anticipates the positive impact that Dr. Lynch will bring to the institution, building on her impressive career and commitment to advancing higher education.