Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Princess:

Break out the tiara because I’m Princess, a 6-year-old Pitbull/Lab Mix weighing 48 pounds of energized fun! Don’t let my “low rider” size fool you! I’m one athletic lady on leash, so having a good handle while we’re enjoying some outdoor exercise will help. Once we’re back on home turf, I’ll relish every moment of running in a yard since I spent way too much time uncomfortably squished in a crate. Watching me run and play with my toys is sure to keep anyone entertained with a big smile!

I prefer being treated and spoiled like royalty as your only pet. If you are ready to give me the life I was deprived of for so long, I’m ready to meet you! The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!