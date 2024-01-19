Spartans win nine of 14 matches taking 45-24 victory over LB

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

It is always an exciting night when the Green Wave of Long Branch and the Spartans of Ocean Township faceoff on the wrestling mats. Both are two of the premier programs in the state with 11 group titles, 14 sectional titles, 32 district championships and 39 divisional titles between them both. This years match-up was not disappointing.

Long Branch hosted their crosstown rivals on Wednesday night, January 17, in a Shore Conference B North matchup. The Spartans beat the Green Wave 45-24, winning nine of the 14 contested weight divisions and improved to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the division. Long Branch slips to 5-4 overall and are 2-2 in the B North.

Both Ocean and Long Branch have lost to Colts Neck, who are undefeated in the B North. The Cougars beat the Spartans 39-34 back on December 20. They also beat Long Branch 43-24 on January 3. The Wave also have a 50-15 loss to Red Bank Catholic and a 51-23 beating by Jackson Liberty. Out of the seven teams in that division, Ocean is in second place and Long Branch is in fourth.

Cippy Apicelli is in his 13th season as the head coach of the Spartans. “Our hope is that we will be 100 percent within two weeks,” said Apicelli. The Spartans have had a few of their big named wrestlers sidelined with injuries. Marvin Hill, junior 215 pounds,

and freshman Jake Volek at 132 pounds are expected back within two weeks. Returning to the line-up after missing a big part of the season is senior Michael Poniros, who qualified for the states last season. “Wrestling Long Branch is always a challenge. However, I think this is one of our most dangerous teams that we’ve had since I’ve been here.” He added that the wrestlers are all tough kids and he has a lot of flexibility in moving those athletes around, to get the best possible outcome for the team.

Ocean is also a very unique team where six of the 14 wrestlers are related and a seventh is related to the coach. There are three Farina brothers on the roster; Justin, James and Daniel. Another group of three brothers are Michael, Jake and Dominic Volek. And the 113-pound Michael Apicelli is the nephew to head coach Cippy.

Long Branch High School also has a history of family in its wrestling program. Billy George, who is in his third season as head coach wrestled at the high school for his uncle, Danny George who led the Green Wave to several state titles as coach and a wrestler himself while in school. Billy’s dad, Dr. William George, was also an outstanding wrestler and coach in Long Branch. The assistant coaches in 2024, Doug Cornell, Luke Balina, and Shawn Brown, all were wrestlers in the program.

Match results from the January 17.

106 pounds: Justin Penta (OT) scored a pin over Danielle Silva De Jesus (LB) at 1:04

113 pounds: Michael Apicelli (OT) beat Jordan Vieira (LB) 7-5 in overtime

120 pounds: Justin Farina (OT) scored a pin over Dominic Lugo (LB) with 56.8 left in the second period.

126 pounds: Steven Perez (OT) beat Mikel Rodriguez (LB) 7-4

132 pounds: Dominic Volek (OT) scored a pin over Jason DeNoia (LB) at 0.47

138 pounds: Michael Volek (OT) scored a major 11-1 decision over Pedro De Souza (LB)

144 pounds: Daniel Ramirez (LB) scored a pin over Malcolm Beale (OT) at 2:57

150 pounds: James Farina (OT) scored a technical fall 21-5 decision over Nick Miller (LB)

157 pounds: Devon Smith (LB) scored a major 9-0 decision over Josh Calixte (OT)

165 pounds: Cristian Cunalata (LB) scored a pin over Rodley Petit (OT) at 1:54

175 pounds: Tornick Kajaia (LB) took a 7-4 decision over Michael Ponrios (OT)

190 pounds: Daniel Farina (OT) scored a pin over Noah Hoogmoed (LB) at 2:57

215 pounds: Tyler Taylor (LB) scored a technical fall 19-4 over TJ Storm (OT)

285 pounds: Abimael Andre (OT) scored a pin over Nickolas Soria (LB) at 0.53