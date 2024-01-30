Coffee, Tea & Pastries with Long Branch Mayor and Council, Mayor Pallone and City Officials to Give Updates on City Projects 

On February 15, 2024, the City of Long Branch will host a “Coffee, Tea and Pastries with the Mayor and Council” at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center (577 Broadway) from 8:00am-9:30am.

Long Branch residents are encouraged to come enjoy warm coffee or tea and delicious pastries from Caputo’s Pastry Shop while chatting with Mayor Pallone and members of the council. Various city officials will also be on hand to discuss updates on city projects. This event will have a casual environment where residents can meet their representatives and learn more about the plans and progress of projects including the Long Branch Free Public Library; Health, Wellness & Technology Center; Fire & History Museum; and the Senior Center. While at the Arts & Cultural Center, attendees will have the opportunity to view exceptional artwork by local artists in celebration of Black History month.

“We invite all residents to start their day on the 15th at the Arts & Cultural Center. We have enjoyed these coffees in the past, and with so many great projects going on around the city, we thought this would be the perfect time to host another,” Mayor Pallone expressed.

To find out more information about this event, citizens can go to www.visitlongbranch.com or call 732-571-5645.

If you would like more information, please contact Lindsay DeAngelis at 732-571-5645 or ldeangelis@longbranch.org.