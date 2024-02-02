Long Branch Library February Newsletter

Click here for complete Library Newsletter

Greetings from the Long Branch Free Public Library! This month we are excited to shine a spotlight on Learning Express, an invaluable resource for our patrons seeking career preparation.

With your library card, you gain access to a treasure trove of practice exams, including those for Cosmetology, Electrician, Nursing, Hospitality, Military, and a variety of other fields. Whether you’re on a career path or exploring new opportunities, we are here to support you on your journey! Click here to learn more.

February brings a vibrant celebration of Black History Month to the Library! Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of history with a virtual discussion on the Harlem Renaissance. Additionally, the City of Long Branch will be celebrating Black History Through Art at the Arts & Cultural Center. For our readers, please check out our Black History Month eBooks, thoughtfully compiled by our library assistant, Yeymi.