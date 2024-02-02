Ocean dominates Matawan 63-18

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The last day of January 2024 the Spartans of Ocean Township hosted Matawan in a Shore Conference B North divisional wrestling match. It was not much of a contest as the Spartans easily won 63-18 and improved to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in the B North.

Opening weight on Wednesday night was 132 pounds, and it took the sixth match out of the 14 to go past the first period. The Spartans won 11 matches, eight by pin, two by forfeit and one by decision. The Huskies won three matches, all by pin.

132 pounds had Lawrence Liss (Matawan) get a pin with 58.3 seconds left in the first period. He beat Chaunci Jones (Ocean).

138 pounds Dominiv Volk (Ocean) was up 5-0 with 12.9 seconds left in the first when he scored a pin over Adham Wahby.

144 pounds Malcolm Beale (Ocean) won by forfeit.

150 pounds James Farina (Ocean) won by forfeit.

157 pounds Josh Calixte (Ocean) was up 2-0 with 1:33 left in the first when he scored a pin over Harrison King.

165 pounds Colin Palumbo (Matawan) was up 6-0 with 10.9 seconds left in the second period when he scored a pin over Rodley Petit (Ocean).

175 pounds Michael Poniros (Ocean) needed all three periods to score an 8-6 decision over Aidan Kauffman.

190 pounds Marvin Hill (Ocean) was winning 2-1 after the first period. With a score tied at 2 with 1:01 left in the second period, Hill scored a pin over JJ Oshin.

215 pounds Daniel Farina (Ocean) scored his victory by pin over Mark Fanelli with 53.4 second left in the first period.

285 pounds Mohammad Targail (Matawan) was tied at 2 with 1:05 left in the first when he scored a pin over Reuven Israeli (Ocean).

106 pounds Michael Apicelli (Ocean) was up 4-1 after the first period. Winning 8-1 with 1:07 left in the second, he scored a pin over Luis Parreno.

113 pounds Justin Penta (Ocean) was up 2-0 with 46.8 seconds left in the first when he scored a pin over Andrew Martin.

120 pounds Justin Farina (Ocean) was up 4-0 with 53.1 seconds left in the first when he scored a pin over Michael Kelly.

126 pounds Steven Perez (Ocean) was up 2-0 with 42.4 seconds left in the first when he scored a pin over Andre Martin.

The B North division has Colts Neck on top followed by Ocean, Long Branch, Manasquan, Red Bank Regional, Matawan and Neptune.

The Spartans have two scheduled matches left. February 2, they host Demarest at 6:00 p.m., and they start the NJSIAA Team Tournament, quarterfinal round on February 5, when they host Somerville.

