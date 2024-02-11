Portuguese Club Hosts Democratic Convention As Kim Tops Murphy In Bid For Senate Seat

The Portuguese Club on Broadway, Long Branch, was the site of the Monmouth County Democratic convention on Saturday, Feb 10 with over 500 delegates, made up of Monmouth County officials attending to vote on who would be a better contender for the replacement of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

It’s not sure whether Menendez will run again or not, but either way, Tammy Murphy, the wife of NJ Governor Phil Murphy and Andy Kim, a three-term congressman are ready to fight for his seat.

The primaries will be held on June 4, 2024.

Voting machines were set up in the Portuguese Club as the line of delegates started at the back door, past Pierce Liquors, past Citizens Bank and onto Liberty St. It took over an hour of waiting in line as the delegates slowly found their way into the building at the SRO event.

After the votes were tallied Kim had received 265 votes while Murphy received 181 and labor organizer Patricia Campos-Medina received 20.

The win gives Andy Kim the first line on the ballot in June and a lot more clout for fundraising.