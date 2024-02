SLEO III Employment Opportunity Extended See all info here

The City of Long Branch Police Department in conjunction with Long Branch Public Schools is currently accepting resumes for the position of Class III Special Law Enforcement Officers.

The deadline for this hiring cycle has been extended to June 1, 2024 at 4:00pm.

For details visit: https://longbranch.org/DocumentCenter/View/1606/2023-SLEO-III-Press-Releasedocx