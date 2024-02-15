Monmouth Beach SOUPer Bowl event collects cans of soup for the West Long Branch Food Pantry

Students at the Monmouth Beach School held a SOUPer Bowl event, collecting cans of soup to donate to the West Long Branch Food Pantry. 2nd grade teacher Nancy Pietz and Pre-school teacher Mary Alice Turner transformed the school into a Super place to donate and give back to those in need. Students who brought in canned goods were able to cast a vote, on team themed bulletin boards, for who they hoped would win in Super Bowl 58. (The KC Chiefs were in the lead!) On Friday students were encouraged to wear sports team jerseys in support of their favorite teams, classrooms were transformed into fun football themed learning environments, and the staff even got in on the run by hosting a SOUPer Bowl luncheon. It was was winning day for all in Monmouth Beach!