Pallone Announces Start of Congressional Art Competition

Long Branch, NJ – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that the annual 6th Congressional District High School Art Competition is officially underway. Students should participate through their high schools and submit their artwork by March 22nd. The competition is open to all high school students in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District.

“The Congressional Art Competition celebrates our young artists and recognizes artistic talents across the country, and I encourage all interested students in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District to participate,” said Congressman Pallone. “I look forward to seeing and enjoying this year’s submissions.”

Each spring, Members of Congress lead a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. The winning works are displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.