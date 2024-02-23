Celebrating Black History Through Art

The Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center on Broadway held an opening reception on Thursday evening celebrating Black History with art in many forms. Delicious food and beverages were served as art fans, including family and friends, admired the displays as DJ Skillz played favorite songs by Black musicians

The walls were covered with beautiful displays of African art created by local artists including Long Branch High School students. The artists also included Tino Cook, Carla Cornick, Booker Johnson, Venessa Marshall, LaTuya Morris, Cornelius Williams and Qualeesha Wood. African fashion was displayed throughout the center made of traditional Tribal Print.

Singing their own original songs were Choyce and Morgan Holley. There was a performance of Heartfelt Spoken Word by Lacey Feeney and Tarik Callaway and Poetry by Joel Gray, all deep and moving.

The art will be on display until February 29.

