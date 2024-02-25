Don Klein Goes Back to His Roots as a Blue Devil

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
West Long Branch – Thursday night, February 22, 2024, the Shore Regional High School Board of Education approved Don Klein as the new head coach of the school’s Blue Devils football team. It is a homecoming for Klein, who graduated from Shore Regional in 1997 and was a three-year varsity football player and started as quarterback in his junior and senior years.
The position became available after Mark Costantino resigned from coaching and retired from teaching at the school in December 2023. Costantino held the head coaching position for 32 years, and was Klein’s head coach during his four years as a Blue Devil.
For the past 17 years, Klein has been the head coach of the Spartans of Ocean Township High School. He holds the record of all-time wins as the head coach with 93 wins, 73 losses and one tie. “I took the Spartans to nine NJSIAA state playoff games, made it to five state semifinals and won four Shore Conference divisional titles,” said Klein. He also had three unbeaten regular seasons as head coach, one season going 10-1, and twice going 8-1. “I have loved coaching at Ocean Township. The administration from the superintendents, building principals and athletic director have all been supportive during my tenure here.”
However, when the opening occurred at Shore Regional, Klein knew it was something that was a perfect fit for him. “As a graduate of Shore Regional and playing three years on varsity and leading the team in my junior and senior years, I live in Oceanport, my daughter is a freshman at Shore and my youngest daughter goes to Maple Place, it was the time to shift,” said Klein. Over the past six years he has received several requests to apply for positions at various schools when the head coaching position became available. “Shore Regional is the only one I considered, as I understand the traditions, and I am a part of that community.” He spoke about his dad being a four-year varsity letter winner on the Blue Devils football team and part of the undefeated 1963 team. “My family has a history with the school and it just seemed right at the right time,” he said.
Assistant Principal of Athletics, Harry Chebookjian, stated that 11 individuals applied for the position. “Of those, ten were brought in for the first round of interviews,” said Chebookjian. He added that one of the 11 had already accepted a position at a different school when the Blue Devil interviews were being conducted. Of those ten in round one, four were invited back for round two of the interview process. During the second round, the interview panel consisted of the principal, assistant principal, and director of guidance.” From that pool of four, we narrowed it down, and two were called back for the final interview.”
That final interview was conducted by Superintendent Dr. Lisa English, Principal Vincent Dallicardillo and Chebookjian. “I just thought Don was head and shoulders above all the great candidates. His vision for the program was exactly what we were looking for. He understands the traditions, the community and has tremendous football experience,” Chebookjian said.
“Our district was very fortunate to have several experienced, professional, high quality candidates apply for the position. The decision for a finalist in situations such as these is very difficult because there are many dedicated and passionate individuals presenting their skills and abilities during a very comprehensive interview process,” said English. As a former physical education teacher and coach, English is just as passionate about athletics as she is academics. “We are excited to have Coach Klein join our already valued and successful team of coaches who take pride in leading their teams, while always keeping academics, citizenship, and the mission and vision of our district at the forefront.”
For the past 17 years, Klein has coached Ocean which is an NJSIAA Group 3 program. Shore Regional is a Group 1, which consists of the smallest schools in the state. This past season, the Blue Devils finished 6-4 overall and were 2-3 in the Shore Conference Constitution division. However, only two starting players from this season will be returning next year. “I know they are losing a tremendous amount of talented and experienced players to graduation. That is a challenge coaches face all the time, and I am excited to bring my experience to Shore and help a new generation of players in being successful,” said Klein.
As Klein looks back on his career at Ocean one of his most memorable games occurred in 2015. “We beat Red Bank Catholic on their field. We were 9-2 that season. We lost to Red Bank Regional during the regular season and then lost to them in the state semifinals,” said Klein. His first season as head coach in Ocean back in 2007, his Spartans finished 5-5. “I know that nothing happens overnight, but Shore has very dedicated and hardworking athletes.”
“Don is a great coach, a better person and will be a tremendous role model for our student athletes. All our athletes bleed blue and have a strong work ethic on the field and in the classroom. Don respects that, and the players will respect him,” said Chebookjian.
The morning after the board of education approved Klein as football coach, he woke up to his lawn in Oceanport decorated with welcome and congratulation signs. “It was touching to see how quickly they welcomed me into their football community. This coming week Shore is organizing a meet and greet, so all the players and their families can meet me and my family,” Klein said.
Some of the traditions that Klein respects and will not change is the long walk from the school to the football field at game time. The playing of “Hells Bells” as the team takes the field, and the dinners for the players. For the past three decades the Blue Devils have relied heavily on the “wing t” offense in football which relies play action and misdirection. However, under Klein, Shore will be changing its offensive to a spread style. “I have had game plans which included multiple formations, pro-style, but have settled into the spread,” added Klein. That is one of the most popular in collegiate and professional levels.
While at Ocean, Klein has coached some very successful players. Kenny Pickett was a Heisman candidate and first round pick in the NFL draft and starting quarterback for the Steelers. Klein also had Tyler Thompson, one of the top running backs in the Shore Conference who received over 30 offers for college ball. Trebor Pena is entering his senior year at Syracuse where he is very successful, and Tyler Douglas just finished his first season at Temple University. “I have been very blessed to coach many outstanding players at Ocean and have tremendous assistant coaches over the years, and looking forward to starting over at Shore,” said Klein.