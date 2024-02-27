Local Obituaries

Elijah Charles Buffaloe, 31, of Long Branch, NJ, His sunrise was on February 10, 1993, to Tamara “Tammy” Buffaloe and the late Charles McMillian. His sunset was on February 13, 2024.

He graduated from Long Branch High school in 2011 where he played football. Elijah dedicated his professional life to the community, working in lawn maintenance for Capelli Sports where he enjoyed watching the competitions and practices. His first job was nourishing young minds as a Latch Key Leader at Lenna Conrow. The Children would see him run to work and yell “run Mr. Buffaloe run.” His commitment to his work was paralleled only by his commitment to his family and friends.

Elijah’s leisure time was filled with simple joys; he was happiest when sharing in the laughter and company of his children, whether it was through sports, bike rides, or visits to the beach. He was a regular at summer cookouts and bonfires, where he was the heart and soul of every gathering. He was generous with the community whether it was giving bags of clothes to those he knew needed them, volunteering in donation drives or showing up to the sporting events for the kids so they felt supported. He always made sure everyone around him was taken care of. Elijah was a pillar of warmth and love in the community and his family.

Those who knew Elijah will remember him as a man who cherished the bonds of family and friendship, and who lived his life with a genuine spirit of kindness and joy. His memory will be held in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

Elijah was predeceased by his father, Charles McMillian, his maternal grandparents, and his special Aunt Diane Buffaloe who surely greeted him with love upon his arrival in eternity.

He is survived by his adoring mother, Tammy Buffaloe; his beloved children, Isaiah, Ava, Michael, Paityn, and Chace; his dear sister, Aja Bishop; his beloved brothers, Richard “Rickie” Bishop Jr, Ian Bishop (Shantell Cox), His cherished bonus brothers, Sasha Everett (Yuridia), Jason and Justin Buffaloe and his sibling on his father’s side; his devoted life partner, Toni Roach-Cardella; His aunts, Kim, Melanie and Sherin Buffaloe; Uncles, Brian (Patricia) and Jon “Bonnie” Buffaloe; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends including Destiny Maldonado.

Terry K. Plantamura passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, February 24, 2024, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was 70 years old.

Terry is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Chris Plantamura, and her beloved daughter, Jamie Plantamura, as well as her cherished fur babies, Bruno and Brooks. Terry is predeceased by her parents James Barnum and Carmel Barnum (Tuzzio).

Terry was born in Paris, France to army sergeant, James J. Barnum and Carmel Barnum. She spent her early years in France, Germany, Kentucky, and Massachusetts before the family settled in Long Branch, NJ. Terry grew up in Monmouth County and graduated from Long Branch High School in 1972.

On November 10th 1990, Terry married Chris, a Park Ranger for the County Park systems, and together they raised their daughter Jamie, the light of her life.

Terry had retired just a few years ago, from a 30-year career as a memorial and monument designer for the Long Branch Monument company where she guided countless grieving families through emotionally difficult times with genuine heartfelt kindness and empathy.

Terry was a true nature lover who found beauty in things both big and small, and she had a special love for animals and the outdoors. Passionate about music, always with a song in her heart, she loved to sing and dance, especially to the Rolling Stones. Her sense of style and eye for beauty was to be envied, as evidenced by her stunning wardrobe, her warm and welcoming home, and her lovingly tended gardens. Briefly, Terry was a part-owner of a lovely boutique home store in Little Silver, called La Bon Vie.

Ever the consummate hostess, Terry was known for her fabulous parties over the years, entertaining often and letting her attention to detail really shine. But mostly, Terry will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, her free spirit, and her unconditional love and devotion to all those fortunate enough to be in her orbit. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family would Iike to express our gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by VNA Hospice and her nurse Stephanie.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Friday March 1st at 11:30 am at Mt Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Terry’s memory may be made to the MCSPCA. If flowers are insistent, please use Flowers by Van Brunt located in West End NJ.

Samuel Frank Fusaro, Sr., age 96, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 in Lakewood surrounded by his lovely family. He is survived by his lovely wife, Anita; son, Samuel, Jr. and his wife Barbara and their children, Jessica Staszewski and her husband Timothy; David and his wife Stephanie and three great grandchildren; one sister, Vivian Skidmore; his brother Martins wife, Helen, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Pasqualina Fusaro of Nutley; his brother Martin, his sister Louise Melton, and sister Josephine Harris.

Samuel was born in Belleville, NJ and lived most of his life in Neptune; and most recently living at Harrogate in Lakewood with his wife Anita. Sam was a graduate of Nutley High School, Monmouth University and the University of Virginia. At the University of Virginia he received his master’s degree in Public Administration. He taught at Brookdale Community College, Ocean County Community College and a number of private schools.

After graduating high school, he served honorably in the US Navy during World War II. He went on to attend college then served honorably in the US Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. He also served as a civilian with the US Eight Army in Korea during the Vietnam Conflict. Sam retired from the US Department of Defense after serving for 42 years.

Samuel was extremely active in religious, community and educational activities: serving with the American Legion, Holy Name Society and named Man of The Year, a member of the Holy Innocents Seniors Club, Catholic Youth Organization, Neptune Senior Center, instruction of religion and a lectern at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Asbury Park. He was also the National Publicity Chairman for the Cause for Canonization of Blessed John of Vercelli and member of the Knights of Columbus and the Trinitarian Third Order.

Visitation was be held on Monday, February 26 at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am at Holy Innocents Church, 3455 West Bangs Avenue in Neptune. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Samuel Fusaro, Sr., please visit our floral store.

Patricia “Paddy” Brocklebank, 89, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 22.

Born and raised in West Long Branch, Paddy moved to Oceanport in 1956. She was the cafeteria manager at Wolf Hill School for many years. Paddy was a member of Little Monmouth Beach Club, where she always had lollipops for the kids. She was a member of the Oceanport “Knitties” group. Paddy was a terrific baker and known for her delicious Christmas cookies. She enjoyed all holidays, especially dressing up for Halloween, she was the Easter Bunny in the local Easter egg hunts and Mrs. Claus in the Christmas Bazaar. Paddy also enjoyed hanging out and helping her friends at Foggia Florist.

She was a loving wife, mother Grandma Paddy, “GG”, and Aunt Paddy to many.

Paddy had a great sense of humor, and she truly enjoyed a good practical joke. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Paddy was predeceased by her granddaughter Shauna Brocklebank Adams; and her sisters & brother-in-law Nadine & Don Jeffrey and Dale Gray. Surviving is her husband of 67 years Clarence “Buddy”; her children Don & Terry Brocklebank; Matt & Nancy Brocklebank; her sister & brother-in-law Neil & Tom Bonello; her grandchildren Donald & Alissa Brocklebank, Sherry & Matt Clark; Maggie Brocklebank & her fiancée Kevin Smith and Randi & Alex Golembowski; and her great-grandchildren Emily, Jilian, Connor, Taylor & Logan.

Visitation Friday March 1st 3:00 – 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service Saturday March 2nd at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Wayside Cemetery, Ocean. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks for donations in Paddy’s memory to Port-Au-Peck Chemical Hose, 433 Myrtle Avenue, Oceanport, NJ 07757 or Oceanport First Aid Squad, 2 Pemberton Avenue, Oceanport, NJ. For messages of condolence, please visit Paddy’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Toni L. Seda-Morales, 93, died peacefully at home in West End on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Toni was born and raised in Brooklyn and adopted from a Catholic orphanage at the age of 3 by the late Margaret and Frank D’Esposito. Toni graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree and went on to work as an executive secretary for Chesebrough-Ponds until 1957.

In 1961, Toni moved to Freehold, where she raised five children and worked as the patient accounts director at Freehold Area Hospital. Later, Toni volunteered in the emergency room and maternity ward at Jersey Shore Hospital in Neptune.

A devout Catholic, Toni had been a parishioner at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in West End since 1990. Toni served as a eucharistic minister at the church and enjoyed holding prayer groups at her home with home-cooked Italian meals every Tuesday. Toni attended Mass every day at St. Michael’s for many years, after which she would walk the full circuit around Lake Takanassee before heading home on foot.

She is predeceased by her sons David Steen and Clifford Paul Steen.

Surviving are her children, Maggi Ware and her husband, Robert, of Neptune; Francesca Langlow and her husband, Edward, of New Orleans, LA.; Leonard Steen of Ocean Grove; and Paul Steen and his wife, Michelle, of Corpus Christi, TX; her grandchildren, William Herndon and Sara Schunk; and her great-grandchildren, Nikolai and Sheridan Steen, and Brynn and Callum Schunk.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Toni’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her name be made to St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church.

For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Toni, please visit her page of tribute at www.WoolleyBoglioli.com.

Kenny Banach, 66, of Long Branch, passed away Monday, February 19, 2024 after a long health battle, surrounded by his children. Born in Kearny, NJ, raised in Middletown, and would become a longtime resident of Long Branch after he married.

Kenny was a selfless friend, coworker, brother and a very devoted father. He was happiest spending time with his family, especially spoiling his grandchildren. He loved spending time out on the boat, fishing, Nascar, watching the horses race at the track, watching the NY Giants and NY Yankees. Most would agree that his favorite passion was cooking for his family and friends.

Kenny had over 30+ years working as a Computer Technician/ Manager at Talco Cash Registers. He also served many years volunteering his time to the Long Branch Community. Throughout his 44 years of honorable service with Independent Fire Engine & Truck Company, Kenny served as head driver, Captain, Steward, Vice President, and President. He was also a long time member of Long Branch Elks B.P.O.E. 742 where he also served as the House Chairman for several years.

Kenny was predeceased by his beloved wife, Valerie Banach, his parents Francis and Eleanor Banach, his brothers Brian, Neil, and sister Dina. Surviving is his brother Ronald Banach (wife Holly); brother in-law Ronald Scaramutz; sister in-law Michele Banach; his five children, Julia (husband Brian), Peter, Kenny Jr. (fiance Erikica), Kimberly, Rebecca (husband Bob); his seven grandchildren Noah, Michael, Tyler, Brandon, Landon, Aubrey, Patrick; many nieces and nephews and last but not least his five grand dogs – Brucey, Arnold, Roger, Earl, and Tango.

Visitation was February 25, 2024 from 1:00PM-5:00PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

Raymond Lena,76, of Long Branch passed away unexpectedly in St. Maarten after a brief unexpected illness. Ray was born in Bronx NY to Julia and Reno Lena in 1947. At a young age the family moved to Long Branch, NJ where he attended Star of the Sea grammar school and CBA high school. He excelled at baseball and basketball and won a state championship with lifelong friends. He graduated from St. Peter’s College in Jersey City and after marched with Bobby Kennedy, attended the 1968 DNC in Chicago protesting the Vietnam war, and hitchhiked cross-country and Central America several times with dear friends. In 1971 he married Susan Newman and traveled Europe the summer of 1972. They welcomed a son Jesse in May of 1973. Ray had many professions including a high-school teacher, social worker, sportswriter at the Asbury Park Press and Sports Information Director at Monmouth College before buying New Brighton Dry Cleaners in West End. While at the Park Press, he spent summers traveling from Maine to Virginia with his son fishing, camping, surfing and attending Yankees games. In 1984 he married Phyllis, his high-school sweetheart, and a year later they welcomed their daughter Anjelica. Ray soon decided to pursue his lifelong love of food and cooking and began working as a cook at Jimmy’s Italian Restaurant in Asbury Park. Simultaneously he operated the restaurant at Elberon Bathing Club which he successfully ran for over 20 years, making many lifelong friends. In 1996 Ray and Phyllis opened the beloved Anjelica’s Restaurant in Sea Bright where he continued to share his love of food, conversation and having a good time. He loved his staff and had cherished, long-standing employees.

Raymond loved a good concert, a summertime Jersey tomato salad, planting a garden, a Coca Cola with a lot of ice, a simple bowl of pasta, watching sports and jeopardy, time spent at the restaurant with his crew or his family, making memories with all his grandchildren, winters spent in St. Maarten with friends, the casino, and of course, a cigarette. He was one of a kind and will be missed beyond measure.

He was predeceased by his father Reno Lena, mother Julia Marvuglio, siblings Joseph and Janet and wife Phyllis. He is survived by Son Jesse (Linda), Daughter Anjelica and grandchildren Julia, Jack, Grace, Charlie and Julien.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-4 & 6-8 pm, Friday, March 1st, 2024 2:00pm – 4:00pm at Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Saturday at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, West End, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Make the Road New Jersey, a NJ based Immigration Rights Non-Profit Organization. https://maketheroadnj.org/donate/. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

William L. Didden, Jr., 76, of Ocean Township, passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

He was born in Neptune, grew up in Belmar and Manasquan, lived in numerous places from Virginia to New York before returning to NJ with his family to settle in Wayside.

He enjoyed refinishing furniture, fishing, golfing was and an avid birder and football and sports fan. He received his Mechanical Engineering degree from NJIT and was an active member of the Iota Kappa Phi fraternity. Afterwards, he completed his MBA at the College of William and Mary in Wiliamsburg, Virginia.

He spent many years as a Sales Manager for Hayward Industries/Eaton Corp in Elizabeth, NJ and was General Manager of Flo-Tite Valves and Controls in Lumberton, North Carolina.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Florence.

Surviving is his wife, Diane; son, William and his wife Stephanie; two brothers, Charles Didden and his wife Nancy and Michael Didden; sister, Jeanna Vinai and her husband, Richard; brother-in-law, Rand Wilson and his wife Wenlan; his beloved grandsons, Sasha and Danil; nephews, Owen Wilson and Christopher Vinai and nieces, Rebecca Vinai and Laura Thomas.

Bill’s family would like to thank the Jersey Shore Post Acute & Rehab Center and the physical therapy team in Neptune for the personal medical care they showed to him.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the National Audubon Society www.audubon.org.

Arrangements are by the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.