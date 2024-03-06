County Clerk Hanlon Advises Monmouth County Voters of Early Voting Locations

Early Voting for the Primary Election takes place 5/29 through 6/2

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising residents that the Early Voting locations for the June 4th Primary Election have been announced by the County Board of Elections. Voters may cast their ballots early in person at any one of the County’s 10 designated early voting locations from Wednesday, May 29 through Sunday, June 2.

“A few of our Monmouth early voting locations have changed,” said Clerk Hanlon. “It is important for voters to be aware of the updated list as early voting locations can change from one year to the next.”

The 10 Early Voting Locations for Monmouth County for the 2024 Primary Election are:

Colts Neck Township

Colts Neck Public Library, 2 Veterans Way, Colts Neck

Hazlet Township

Monmouth County Library – Hazlet Branch, 251 Middle Road, Hazlet

Howell Township

Church of St. Veronica (Gymnasium), 4219 Route 9 North, Howell

Little Silver Borough

Woman’s Club of Little Silver (Main Lobby), 111 Church Street, Little Silver

Long Branch City

Brookdale Community College – Long Branch Campus, 2nd Floor, 213 Broadway, Long Branch

Manalapan Township

Monmouth County Library Headquarters, 125 Symmes Drive, Manalapan

Middletown Township

Croydon Hall (Assembly Hall), 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo

Neptune Township

Neptune Township Senior Center (Fitness Center), 1607 Corlies Avenue, Neptune

Spring Lake Heights

Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, 902 Ocean Road, Spring Lake

Upper Freehold Township

Hope Fire Company #1 (Meeting Room), 82 Route 526, Allentown

Voters can also choose to vote by mail or at their designated polling location on Primary Election Day, which is June 4, 2024. Visit MonmouthCountyVotes.com for more information or download Monmouth County Votes, a free mobile app for Android and iPhone.

Questions about voting or the elections process can be directed to Jesse Estlow of the Monmouth County Clerk’s Elections Division at 732-431-7790, ext. 7794, or by email at Jesse.Estlow@co.monmouth.nj.us.

Questions regarding the County Clerk’s Office should be directed to Rochelle Miller, Director of Communications and Outreach at the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, at 732-431-7324, ext. 8735, or by email at Rochelle.Miller@co.monmouth.nj.us.

About the Monmouth County Clerk

The Office of the Monmouth County Clerk is comprised of five divisions handling property recordings, elections, archives, passports and records management. The County Clerk’s Office also provides resident, veteran and Gold Star Family identification cards to county residents, administers oaths to notaries and public officials and performs wedding ceremonies. The Monmouth County Clerk is a constitutional and administrative officer elected to a five-year term by the voters of Monmouth County. Christine Giordano Hanlon, Esq. was elected Monmouth County Clerk in November 2015 and was re-elected to a second term in November 2020.