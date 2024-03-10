Spartans inductee 13 elite athletes and two teams into Hall of Fame

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Ocean Township – As an educational institution, Ocean Township High School is relatively young at 59-years old. The high school opened in 1965, and since that time have developed and turnout outstanding elite scholar athletes.

“Back in 1989, a small group of members from the Spartan Booster Club decided that it was time to honor those men and women who excelled in their athletic endeavors here at OTHS,” said Ira Kreizman, chairman of the HOF committee. He was a member of that special small group of parents 35 years ago and volunteered to organize first HOF. “I also volunteered to be Chairman for Life, and have proudly overseen the induction of 127 athletes. Here we are again, and tonight, we induct 13 men and women and two teams, each of whom have left their indelible marks on the rich tradition of Ocean athletics. We now have representation from classes 1967 through 2013.”

Elite Athletic Scholars Inducted in 2024

Mike Andre, Class of 2012. During his four years at Ocean he earned 11 varsity letters, four in soccer and track, and three in wrestling. He was Second Team All-Shore in soccer 212, All-Shore in track 2010, 2011, 2012, All State in track for sprints in 2012.

Andre won 15 individual county, conference and state sectional titles as a Spartan. He holds the school record in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. Andre also anchored the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 3, 4×400 winning relay team.

He earned a track scholarship to Georgetown University where he ran the 100, 200 and 400 meter events. He was part of the second place DMR team at the Big East Indoor Championships. He was also part of the indoor school record holding 4×200 meter relay team.

Brenna Clark, Class of 2013. As a Spartan, she earned 10 varsity letters; two in cross-country, four at indoor track and four during spring track. In 2013, Clark won the Shore Conference Championship in the 800 meter run.

She is a three-time Meet of Champion qualifier in the 800 m and the 4×800 meter. Clark holds the current Spartan record in the 4×800 meter relay in indoor and outdoor track and sprint medley relay. That sprint medley squad was number three in New Jersey and 11th in the nation.

Clark earned a track scholarship to Lehigh University, where she competed in the 1500m and 800m. She graduated number five All-Time at Lehigh in the 1500m, and number nine All-Time in indoor one mile. She was a six-time participant in Patriot League Championships and a two-time ECAC Regional Qualifier. Another big accomplishment, she was Patriot League Honor Roll 2016 and 2017.

Zach Coulas, Class of 2008, had an amazing wrestling career as a Spartan that ended with an outstanding 130-25 record. Coulas was the 130-pound wrestler for Ocean who has three District Championships titles; 2006, 2007, 2008.

A three-time Region VI Champion in 2006, 2007 and 2008. As a sophomore in 2006, he had the most wins with 38 and was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler in Region VI that year. He also was a three-time place winner at the NJSIAA State Tournament; 2006, 2007, and 2008.

Coulas was also a two-time Beast of the East place winner, one of the toughest wrestling tournaments. He was a team member of the four Central Jersey, Group 3 championship teams. He holds the record for the most points, 192, in a season in 2006. He also owns the most career points 646 between 2005 and 2008.

Daniel Drum, Class of 2013. Drum was a four-year varsity letter winner in bowling. He was a member of the three A-Central Divisional Championship Teams; 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Drum was also a big part of the three Central Jersey, Group 2 Championship teams; 2010, 2011 and 2012.

In 2011, for the first time in school history, the team won the NJSIAA Overall State Group 2 title. In 2013, he was a member of the Monmouth County Championship Team.

In the 2010 season, Drum was Monmouth County Individual Champion. The following year he was the Shore Conference Individual Champion. That same year, 2011, he was named to the 2nd Team All-State. In 2012, Drum was named to the All-South Jersey Bowling Third Team, and in 2013 he made the First Team list and the All-Shore Bowling Team.

Jenna Gilman, Class of 2013. As a Spartan Gilman earned seven varsity letters, three in basketball and four in lacrosse. She is second in the most points scored in a career at OTHS with 366, 280 goals and 86 assists in lacrosse.

She was a member of two Shore Conference Divisional Championships in 2012 and 2013. Gilman was named a three times to the All-Shore Team. In 2011 and 2011 was on the third team and in 2013 made 1st Team All-Shore.

Gilman earned a lacrosse scholarship to Stonehill College, where she was a four-year letter winner. She was also NE-10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll 2015-2017.

Gianna Kinhofer-Hyndsman, Class of 2013. Probably the GOAT of Ocean Township High School softball. Kinhofer-Hyndsman is an eight-time varsity letter winner, four in basketball and four in softball. She was a member of two Shore Conference Divisional Championship teams; 2011 and 2012.

Her accolades include All-Monmouth County Softball 2012, 2013, All-Shore Softball 2012, 2013, All-Group III Softball 2011, 2012, 2013, and New Jersey State All-Star Game in 2013. Also in 2013, Kinhofer-Hyndsman was named NJSIAA Women in Sports Day Representative.

Kinhofer-Hyndsman is the current OTHS softball career record holder in throwing perfect games and hitting doubles. She earned a scholarship to Fairfield University and in 2014 made the All-MAAC Rookie Team and the All-MAAC First Team.

She was part of the two-time MAAC Championship team in 2015 and 2017. She also made two appearances in the NCAA Regional Tournament.

Michael Lougee, Class of 2007. Over his four years at Ocean Township High School, Lougee earned three varsity letters in football. He was a member of the Central Jersey, Group 3 State Championship Team in 2005. The following year, 2006, he was a member of the Federal Division Championship Team and named to the First-Team All-Federal Division and First-Team All-Shore.

Lougee had a great year in 2006, as he made First-Team Group 3 All-State. He was also part of the Third Team NJ Star Ledger, All Groups All-State. He was also the Shore Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He holds the OTHS record for the most sacks in a single game with five.

He played his college ball at Iona University. They were the MAAC Champions in 2007 and he was captain of the team that year.

Gregory Lowing, Class of 2013. Over his four-year career as a Spartan athlete, he earned 10 varsity letters. Four in cross-country and outdoor track and two for indoor track. Lowing owns school records in the 3200 and 4×800 and distance medley relay.

Lowing also owns the second fastest all-time record at Holmdel Park and Thompson Park in cross-country races. He was the 3200 Shore Conference Individual Champion in 2013. He also won the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional title in the 1600.

Lowing is also a four-time honor roll recipient and All-Shore Cross Country Third Team. He was named to the All-Monmouth Cross Country Second-Team. Lowing attended the University of South Carolina and ran the 1600, 3000 and 5000 events for them. In college he was an eight-time honor roll recipient.

Richard Lyster, Class of 2009. During his four years at OTHS, he was a three sport varsity letter. He played football, ran track and was a 2009 district wrestling champion. In track competition, he was First Team Monmouth County in shot put and discus in 2009.

As part of the football team, he was on the 2008 Liberty Division First-Team. That year he was named to the Monmouth County First-Team, and All-Shore First-Team. Lyster was named the Liberty Division Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 and the Lombardi Award winner.

Lyster earned a football scholarship to LaFayette College. In 2011 he was named to the Second-Team All-Patriot League and was the team’s defensive line MVP. The following year he made the First-Team and was captain of his team.

After his college playing days, Lyster entered the world of coaching, where he has worked at the following schools; Monmouth, Army, Fordham, Georgia Tech, University of Miami and Penn State. He is currently on the coaching staff at Duke University.

Nick Menditto, Class of 2008, was a part of the Spartan wrestling team where he started at 112 pounds. Menditto was a three-time district champion; 2005, 2007 and 2008 and a 2008 Region VI champion.

Menditto also was a three-time NJSIAA state place winner; 2005, 2007 and 2008. He is a school record holder as the only two-time NJSIAA state champion, 2007 at 145 pounds and 2008 at 152 pounds. He also received the John Frent Award, member of four Central Jersey, Group 3 championship teams, the 2008 Mustang Classic Champion, 2008 Monmouth County Wrestler of the Year. He was also First-Team All-State 2007 and 2008.

Tyler Nowak, Class of 2013, was a four-year varsity letter winner in soccer for OTHS. He was a member of the B-North Championship Team and the Shore Conference Tournament Champions in 2012.

In 2011 he was named Defensive MVP and won the Golden Boot and Offensive MVP in 2012. He was also named First-Team B-North in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, was named Second-Team All-Monmouth County Team and First-Team in 2012, and made All-Group III First-Team.

Nowak was a four-year class president while at OTHS. After graduation he attended Rutgers University where he played soccer. He won the National Society of Leadership and Service Award.

Patrick Parrino, Class of 2011. During his four years at OTHS he was a varsity wrestler and four-time letter winner. In 2009, he was the District Champion at 119-pounds for the Spartans.

In 2011, he won the Neptune Classic and was the Region VI Champion at 140 pounds. That same year he placed sixth at the NJSIAA State Finals. It was a good year, as he was named to the First-Team All B-North, First-Team All-Monmouth County, and First-Team All-Shore. He missed the elusive 100-carrer win club by one, finishing his career at 99-27.

Nick Panduri, Class of 2011. As a member of the Spartan baseball team, Panduri was on the two-time B-North divisional championship squads in 2010 and 2011. Those same two years, he was named to the All-B-North Baseball Teams.

In 2010, Panduri was named to the Second-Team All-Monmouth County Baseball, and in 2011 he earned a spot on the First-Team. Also in 2011, he was named to First-Team All-Shore and Second Team All-Group III.

In 2011 Panduri was the B-North Pitcher of the Year and won the Carpenter Cup Selection for the second consecutive year. He had a 1.48 career ERA, third best in Ocean Township High School history. He attended Brookdale Community College and was the JUCO National Pitcher and Player of the Week in 2014. That same year he was named to the All-Region Team.

2011 Varsity Boys’ Bowling Team. The players on the team that year were Anthony Antonelli, Christian Campbell, Jeff Diament, Dan Drum, David Enny, Josh Kerian, Rob Kremler, McJo Massido, Zach Miller, Christian Novobliski, Kenny Ryan, Shane Schmelick, Mike Tieto and Jacob Vernick. They were coached by Tom Siciliano.

This team finished 43-2 in 2011. They were A-Central Division Champions and the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 Champions. They also won the overall NJSIAA State Group 2 title, first time in school history.

2012 Varsity Wresting Team. This team consisted of Mike Andre, Jacob Bell, Colton Bigelow, Jason DaCruz, Jordan Eugenis, Niko Eugenis, Kyle Gora, Zach Hertling, Jason Lawhon, Dan Loizos, Tommy Lyster, Andrew MacNeille, Withler Marcelin, Chris Pappayliou, Nick Pappayliou, Costa Poniros, Max Rallo, Orion Rovegno, Jamel Sojourner and Sam Sotille. They were coached by Cippy Apicelli, Doug Parise, Jeff Siciliano, Joe Falco, Tom Rant and Ken Hoff.

The team won the Neptune Classic Champions, Shore Conference Division Champions, District 22 Champions. They also took the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 title, and were a Group 3 finalists. They recorded the most team wins with 22 in school history. They ended up number three in the Shore Conference and number seven in the state. They had 11 district place winner and five wrestlers qualified for the state finals.