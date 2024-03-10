Calling All Pop Culture Fans! Sea Bright Recreation Presents Sea-Con, a Toys, Collectibles & Pop Culture Extravaganza!

Sea Bright – Calling all collectors, pop-culture enthusiasts, and anyone who loves a good dose of nostalgia! Sea Bright Recreation is thrilled to announce Sea-Con, a one-day extravaganza celebrating everything pop culture!
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 13th, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Sea Bright Community Center (1167 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright). Get ready to be transported back to your childhood (or discover hidden treasures for a new generation) as you browse through a vast selection of toys, comics, trading cards, vintage records, and more!
Highlights include:
Sea-Con promises a fun day for the whole family! So, dust off your favorite fandom gear and join us for a celebration of all things pop culture!
Contact: Felecia Stratton, Sea Bright Recreation, ileditor@aol.com, 732-598-6029