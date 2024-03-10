Calling All Pop Culture Fans! Sea Bright Recreation Presents Sea-Con, a Toys, Collectibles & Pop Culture Extravaganza!

Sea Bright – Calling all collectors, pop-culture enthusiasts, and anyone who loves a good dose of nostalgia! Sea Bright Recreation is thrilled to announce Sea-Con, a one-day extravaganza celebrating everything pop culture!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 13th, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Sea Bright Community Center (1167 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright). Get ready to be transported back to your childhood (or discover hidden treasures for a new generation) as you browse through a vast selection of toys, comics, trading cards, vintage records, and more!

Highlights include:

A treasure trove of collectibles – From Batman and Barbie to Star Trek and Star Wars, find that special piece that will have you saying, “I had that!”

Meet the heroes! The 501st Star Wars Legion and the Mandalorians will be on hand to check out the merchandise and pose for photos with fans of all ages.

Unleash your inner artist! Get a chance to meet and chat with talented comic book artists.

Calling all vendors! Interested in showcasing your collection or unique pop-culture creations? Contact us at howellmanforyou@aol.com for vendor information.

Sea-Con promises a fun day for the whole family! So, dust off your favorite fandom gear and join us for a celebration of all things pop culture!

Contact: Felecia Stratton, Sea Bright Recreation, ileditor@aol.com, 732-598-6029