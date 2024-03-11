NJSIAA Must Correct Error, Recognize Manasquan High School Victory in State Basketball Championship Semifinal

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Senate Education Chair Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) calls on the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association to correct its error and recognize Manasquan High School’s win in the boys’ basketball state semifinals game against Camden High School.

“As the governing organization for high school sports, the NJSIAA has a duty to correct its decision and amend its by-laws to ensure that the outcome of a game is based on fact. Thousands of student-athletes around the state hold themselves to the highest standard in order to participate in their sport. They deserve the same respect back,” stated Gopal. “The NJSIAA values clearly identify ‘Rules that support fair play’ as a core value of the organization. The proceedings that occurred at Thursday’s basketball game between Manasquan and Camden do not reflect fair play, and set a poor precedent for future games. The fact is, there is video evidence that the ball was in the air before the buzzer went off. The original call that Manasquan won was the right one, and I encourage the NJSIAA to overturn their decision.”

Gopal joined Manasquan Mayor Michael Mangan in calling for a reversal of the NJSIAA ruling.

“Sports are meant to bring out the best in us. They make us work hard, look at ourselves honestly to see how we can improve, show us how to be part of a team, and most importantly, we learn how to play by the rules,” said Mangan. “In this case, the rules are very clear. Manasquan won that game. I call on all of the state officials with power to reverse the outcome of the game to do so immediately. They should show the student athletes, the communities, and everyone following this story that fairness still exists in the world – that we can be the people we ask our kids to aspire to be and do the right thing.”

###

Senator Vin Gopal serves as Senate Majority Conference Leader and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Elected in 2018, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, Senator Gopal represents residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate.