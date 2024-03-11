Family Addiction Network March Meeting

Current Trends in Treatment and Recovery

The treatment industry changes so quickly and if you are new to this, it can be very daunting. This month we are pleased to welcome Carley Dietrich from Seacrest Recovery Center. She is a healthcare professional who has found her home helping anyone, anywhere struggling with substance use disorder. This is her true passion due to her own personal experience, as well as having lived experience with loved ones. She will share her knowledge of how to navigate the system when you or a loved one is in need.

She is a graduate of Middletown Highschool South, attended Brookdale Community College while waitressing and catering. After two years at BCC Carley continued her education at Rutgers University where her uncle and brother both went. In 2008 Carley graduated from the School of Communication, Carley began her career in healthcare at Horizon BCBSNJ where she remained for five years. While at Horizon Carley attended St. Peter’s University to obtain her Master’s Degree in Business.

Following, she joined Hackensack Meridian Health where she remained another five years, most recent role at HMH she was the Business Manager of Surgical Services before starting her role at Seacrest Recovery Center in Eatontown as a Business Development Representative, now the Director of Outreach & Community Engagement.

Carley’s passion is to help others and to improve the world around her one step at a time by helping our community, & beyond, get well. She was born and raised in Lincroft, NJ. and currently lives with her two English Labs in Oceanport. She spends her free time fishing, dancing, singing, gardening, being with family & friends, drinking coffee, going to the gym, swimming, kayaking, spending time with their pups… & working, because if you “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”.