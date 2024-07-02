Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County’s 17th Annual “Swing for the Kids” Golf Tournament a Resounding Success

Asbury Park, NJ – June 26, 2024 – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM) hosted its 17th annual “Swing for the Kids” golf tournament on Monday, June 24th, at the prestigious Hollywood Golf Club in Deal. The event was a tremendous success, generating much-needed revenue to support after-school and summer camp programs for over 1,350 children from Asbury Park, Neptune, Long Branch, and Red Bank.

This year’s tournament also marked the launch of the Boys & Girls Club’s “Bright Futures Fund,” a campaign aiming to raise one million unrestricted dollars by the end of the year. Thanks to a generous challenge gift of $50,000 by the Jay and Linda Grunin Foundation, and the incredible response of the golfers during the dinner program, over $200,000 was raised—20% of the campaign’s goal.

Participants of the tournament enjoyed a full day of golf on the lush greens of Hollywood Golf Club, known for its exceptional course. Each player was treated to a delicious lunch and dinner with open bar service, hand-rolled cigars, a roaming beverage cart, and other top-notch amenities. The event was capped at 80 players, ensuring a fast-paced and enjoyable experience for all.

The success of Swing for the Kids would not have been possible without the generous support of the event’s sponsors: Woodhaven Lumber and Millwork, Starfield Companies, Monmouth Medical Center, Kate Sweeney & Fifi Max, Nancy Karpf, Navigators, PMC Wireless, the Komar Family, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ, JP Morgan, New Jersey Natural Gas, and Jaguar Land Rover of Monmouth. Their long-time dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County is deeply appreciated.

“We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support from our sponsors and the community,” said Douglas Eagles, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County. “The funds raised from this event are vital in providing enriching after-school and summer programs that empower and inspire the youth in our community. Additionally, the launch of our ‘Bright Futures Fund’ represents an ambitious but necessary goal to ensure we can continue and expand our services.”

The Swing for the Kids golf tournament has become a beloved tradition, bringing together community leaders, business partners, and supporters in a shared mission to support local children and teens. The funds raised from this year’s event will go directly towards enhancing the quality of our after-school and summer camp programs, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County, the “Bright Futures Fund,” and how you can get involved, please visit bgcmonmouth.org.