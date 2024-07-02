Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Empire :

I’m Empire, a 1-year-old Brindle Pittie weighing 49 pounds, who definitely has an Empire State of Mind. Rambunctious and bouncy, I’m still very much puppy like, in both my personality and energy. When my excitement level shoots up like a skyscraper, I can get a little grab-happy with my big smiley mouth. While I’m easily redirected with soothing voices and calm pets, my absolute favorite method of relaxation is a stuffed toy! I LOVE to carry one around in my mouth, so make sure to keep that toy box filled!

Meowsy :

Wowsy Meowsy! I ‘m 1 year old and was a friendly stray who came into the shelter with my four kittens. Now that they can be on their own, I’m waiting for a forever home to call mine.

If you first find me under my blanket, say hello and I’ll be all over you! I love pets and returning the affection. I’m a curious girl who likes to explore my surroundings and get some playtime in. I’ll thrive in a relaxed environment full of happy times together…

I might be okay living with other cats but am just fine on my own. I’m cute as a button and I know you think so too!