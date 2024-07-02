Local students achieve Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey

EWING, NJ (June 27, 2024) – The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the spring 2024 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average:

Eatontown, NJ 07724, Daniel Hatton, Marketing

07724, Rebecca Heath, Communication Studies

07724, Olivia Nguyen, English

07724, Katie Pharo, Psychology

07724, Jessica Reyes, Nursing

07724, Kenneth Richardson, Finance

07724, Christina Wall, Early Childhood/Special Educ Long Branch, NJ 07740, Lorena Valentina Costa, Economics – BA

07740, Odalys Garcia-Lopez, Mathematics – BS

07740, Mideline Nelson, Political Science Oceanport, NJ 07757, Julianne Brinton, Interdisciplinary Business

07757, Richard Deady, Computer Science

07757, Ravenna Gemignani, Interactive Multimedia

07757, Sammi Huang, Biology (BS)

07757, Kayleigh Lomazzo, Marketing Rumson, NJ 07760, Hunter Leonard, History Secondary Education Tinton Falls, NJ 07724, Devon Pham, Biology (BS)

07724, Kaitlyn Yetman, Political Science

