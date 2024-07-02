The Guild of Creative Art ‘Summer Show of Painters’ Main Gallery Exhibit

June 29 – July 31 2024, Opening Reception Sunday, July 14, 3 .00 – 5:00 pm.

Ally Townsend will receive the Guild’s and James T. Gary Foundation’s High School Senior Scholarship Award!

Summery images delight the eye in the Guild of Creative Art’s cool Main Gallery during the month of July; the exhibit runs through July 31. Inspirational works by Guild painters of all membership levels are on display in a mélange of media including: acrylic, colored pencil, gouache, mixed media, monotype, oil, pastel, sumi, and watercolor. Exhibiting are: Francesca Azzara of Monmouth Beach – Encaustic, Leslie Backlund of Farmingdale – Pastel, Sandro Barone of Whiting – Acrylic and Oil, Hillary Binder-Klein of Freehold – Acrylic, Sandy Binger of Manasquan – Gouache, Ali Bowie of Oakhurst – Mixed Media, Donna Colasurdo of Neptune – Watercolor, Val Dyshlov of Old Bridge – Sandy Etching and Flourescent Pencil, Yolanda Fleming of Highlands – Mixed Media, Anne Goldberg of Fair Haven – Oil, MaryAnn Goodwin of Neptune –Watercolor; Barbara Grena of Jackson – Pastel and Oil, Elizabeth Grimaldi of Tinton Falls – Pastel and Oil Pastel, Lisa Grob of Wall Township – Watercolor, Liz Jacobelli of Little Silver – Watercolor, Cameron Jeys of Long Branch, Tomoko Kitajima of Jackson – Watercolor, David Levy of Shrewsbury – Acrylic, Laura Mandile of Middletown – Oil, Annette Margulies of Long Branch – Acrylic, Mark Mayfield of Matawan – Oil, Rich Miller of Wall Township – Acrylic, Valerie Morone of Brick – Pastel, Tova Navarra of Middletown – Mixed Media , Thomas Nulton of Little Egg Harbor – Oil, Suzanne Parmly of Red Bank – Acrylic, Cheryl Perry of Long Branch – Oil, Mary Polese of Red Bank – Mixed Media, Mike Quon of Fair Haven – Acrylic, Michele Rath of Lincroft – Watercolor, Jackie Renna of Eatontown – Oil, Harry Roecker of Wildwood – Sumi Ink, Barbara Russo of Holmdel – Watercolor, Lee Sliwa of Eatontown – Watercolor, Arlene Smelson of Freehold – Acrylic, Marjorie Smith of Freehold – Watercolor, Robert J. Stetz of Farmingdale – Oil, Barbara Zhaga of Manalapan – Acrylic and Watercolor, and Joel Zimmerman of Marlboro – Oil.

In addition, works by Guild Exhibiting and Associate members, reflecting an assortment of mediums and subject matter, are on display in the lobby: Marilyn Baldi of Tinton Falls – Photography, Sandro Barone of Whiting – Acrylic , Thomas J. Camal of Holmdel –Photography, Vicky Culver of Howell – Photo Collage, Laura Mandile of Middletown – Oil, Annette Margulies – Acrylic, Cheryl Perry of Long Branch – Acrylic, Mary Polese of Red Bank – Mixed Media Michele Rath of Lincroft – Watercolor, Jeff Rinn of Bordentown – Photography, Mary Sheean – (in Memoriam) Oil, Lee Sliwa of Eatontown – Mixed Media, and Ilene Smith of Red Bank – Oil.

James Kent’s “Lyrical Abstract Expressionist” students’ work is on display in the studio.

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; email: Guildofcreativeart@verizon.net; guildofcreativeart.org Guild Hours: Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm, and Saturday from 10 am – 3:00 pm. The Guild is closed on Mondays. Admission and on-site parking are free. Visit guildofcreativeart.org for more information about the Guild and to sign up for Art News.