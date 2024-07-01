We are thrilled to share some exciting news with you! Coastal Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County

merging to become Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity!

This strategic collaboration brings together staff, volunteers, programs, and resources to serve all 53 municipalities of Monmouth County more effectively and efficiently.

The newly formed entity, Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity, will harness the strengths and best practices of both affiliates to expand its impact on affordable housing and enhance its service to residents and communities countywide. The merger will streamline operations and consolidate overhead expenses to allow more dollars to be spent on helping our neighbors.

The new organization will be spearheaded by the same dedicated individuals who have led Coastal Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County. The affiliates met an important goal they set at the onset of the merger discussions by ensuring that all employees of each affiliate have a place in the new organization. The leadership and staff of the new affiliate share a vision and mutual commitment to meeting their mission of bringing people together to partner with the communities we serve to build homes, neighborhoods, and hope.

“This merger marks an exciting new chapter for both organizations. By joining forces, we have created a stronger, more impactful organization better positioned to meet the ever-growing need for affordable housing in Monmouth County. We look forward to helping even more families in our community achieve the stability and independence they deserve.” said Diane Kinnane, Executive Director of the newly formed Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity.

Heather Schulze Triarsi, Director of Operations, Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity, added “The staff, volunteers and leadership of Coastal Habitat and Habitat Monmouth have been supporting each other’s efforts for years. This merger is a natural extension of that support, our common mission, and our mutual desire to expand our affordable housing and community-building work. Together we can, and will, accomplish so much more.”

Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity will continue to uphold Habitat for Humanity International’s core values of inclusivity, partnership, and community engagement. The organization remains dedicated to creating homeownership opportunities, preserving current affordable housing, fostering community engagement and volunteerism, and empowering individuals and families to build better futures.

Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity Board President, Mike Rondholz, explained further, “When we began the merger discussions it was obvious that while both organizations are extremely proud of the work that they have accomplished to date, there was a burning desire to build more affordable homes, serve more families with our home repair program, and bring hope and a deeper sense of community to all those in Monmouth County. It is our firm belief that this merger will enable us to deliver on our long-term strategic goals.”

Board Vice President, Kim Stulb, added, “This is such an exciting time for all of us at Habitat. To be able to operate as one Habitat affiliate will allow us to build more homes, more communities, and more hope. Together we can have a greater impact throughout Monmouth County and eliminate the overlap and confusion that comes from having two affiliates in one county.”

Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity’s main office will be located at 45 South Street in Freehold, with a satellite office located at 1105 Memorial Drive in Asbury Park. The ReStores at these locations will both remain open for operations.

About Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity: Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity is a 501(c)(3) organization and an affiliate of a global nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity International serving Monmouth County, NJ. Families and individuals in need of safe, decent, and affordable housing partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives. To learn more visit: www.coastalhabitat.org; or www.habitatmonmouth.org

For inquiries or further information, please contact:

Kim Sambade, Director of Development

Monmouth County Habitat for Humanity

Phone Number: (732) 898-4094

Email Address: ksambade@coastalhabitat.org

Website: www.habitatmonmouth.org, www.coastalhabitat.org

(new website coming soon)