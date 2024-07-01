July Programs at Long Branch Library

Click Here For All Programs

Summer Reading Has Begun! 🌞

July is finally here! We are thrilled to announce that today our Summer Reading Program has begun and lasts until the end of August. Each book read and recorded in our READsquared app counts as an entry to win one of seven Amazon Fire Tablets, generously sponsored by the Friends of the Library. This contest is for readers of all ages.

Readers of all ages can sign up today by clicking here or by downloading the READsquared app on your mobile device.

For children and teens, there are fun and exciting prizes to be won just for reading. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to explore new worlds through books and win great rewards! Contact Ms. Nekesha at nmarshall@longbranchlib.org for more info.

The Long Branch Free Public Library remains dedicated to providing our community with educational and enriching opportunities. In addition to our popular museum pass program, we are now launching the Arts and Parks Program! Starting on July 5th, all Long Branch Free Public Library cardholders will have exclusive access to local arts programming. Get ready for free and discounted access to amazing plays at NJ Repertory Theatre and free tickets to the fantastic Phoenix Productions shows at The Count Basie Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre. Remember, tickets will be available on a first-come-first-served basis and must be claimed in person at the Temporary Library, so don't miss out!

But that’s not all! We want you to enjoy our area’s most beautiful parks, so borrow one of our Explorer Backpacks and you’ll have everything you need to enjoy a day at Jackson Woods, Sandy Hook, or any of our County and State parks. In each Explorer Pack, you will find plant and wildlife guides, fun activities, binoculars, a compass, a flashlight, and more! Please note – park fees are not included.

Get ready to dive into the arts and enjoy the great outdoors with our Arts & Parks Program! The adventure begins at your library!