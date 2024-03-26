Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hash :

I’m Hash, a curious 2-year-old Pitbull weighing 70 pounds of adventure! Being a big and bubbly boy, I don’t know my own size and strength, so get ready for a rodeo while out on leash. My rambunctious energy balances itself out though with my friendly and affectionate nature. Any adopter will be in for a life of fun with me!

Dr. Gregory House :

Hello! I’m Dr. Hou se and I have a purrscription for you…me! I’m 8 years old and came in as a stray in need of a good home.

Don’t let my Resting Worried Face fool you. Other than my namesake and a permanent limp I’ve always had, I’m no cranky doc – in fact, I’m actually a major mush! I love good company and getting petted so much that it gets me purring and rolie polie like crazy. I make the best muffins with my cute, stretchy paws. If you try to take your hand away, I’ll grab it back for more!

I’m happy to coexist with another mellow cat but won’t mind being your only one. After settling into a quiet home, watch out! My bedside manner can’t be beat and this genius will cure whatever ails you in no time…