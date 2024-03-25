Amerigo Vespucci Society Holds Annual Saint Joseph Dinner

The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch NJ held its annual Saint Joseph’s Dinner at the AVS facility on Saturday March 16th. The event was sold out with over 100 individuals and families. Saint Joseph’s Day is a highly celebrated day in the Italian community and Christian faith. Several traditional dishes celebrating Saint Joseph’s Day were served, such as Pasta Con Sarde. For dessert, traditional Saint Joseph pastries and cake were brought in from Caputo’s Italian Pastry Shoppe.

AVS President Joseph Mossa noted, “This event was a huge success. As the society President, an Italian American, and a Roman Catholic, I am honored that the AVS celebrated this Patron Saint of Social Justice in such a successful and honorable way.” He went on to add, “This event holds special meaning to me as my name is Joseph. I revived this annual event several years ago in honor of my late father. I will keep holding it as long as people keep attending and enjoying it.”