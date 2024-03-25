Amerigo Vespucci Society Holds Annual Saint Joseph Dinner

Oceanport Board of Education Public NoticeMarch 25, 2024
The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch NJ held its annual Saint Joseph’s Dinner at the AVS facility on Saturday March 16th. The event was sold out with over 100 individuals and families. Saint Joseph’s Day is a highly celebrated day in the Italian community and Christian faith. Several traditional dishes celebrating Saint Joseph’s Day were served, such as Pasta Con Sarde. For dessert, traditional Saint Joseph pastries and cake were brought in from Caputo’s Italian Pastry Shoppe.
AVS President Joseph Mossa noted, “This event was a huge success. As the society President, an Italian American, and a Roman Catholic, I am honored that the AVS celebrated this Patron Saint of Social Justice in such a successful and honorable way.” He went on to add, “This event holds special meaning to me as my name is Joseph. I revived this annual event several years ago in honor of my late father. I will keep holding it as long as people keep attending and enjoying it.” The event began with a prayer dedicated to Saint Joseph by Father Javier A. Diaz of Holy Trinity Church – Christ The King Parish in Long Branch. In attendance were local elected officials, including Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, Long Branch Councilman Mario Vieira, and Ocean Township Councilman Robert Acerra Sr.
The AVS, founded in 1875 and incorporated in 1893, takes its name from the famous 15th century Italian explorer and map maker. The organization was originally established as a mutual aid society where Italian men could congregate, escape from discrimination and anti-Italianism that began during the period of large-scale Italian immigration during the late 19th century. Since that time the society members have made it a priority to assist each other and their families when there was/is no other place to turn. Today, the AVS continues to be a mutual aid society as well as a 501(c)3 organization assisting individuals and organizations in the community and providing educational scholarships. They are active in combating pervasive negative stereotyping and defamation of Italian Americans in the media and promote the extraordinary history and accomplishments of Italians and Italian-Americans. They also promote the admiration, general appreciation and love of Italy, its culture, society, arts and people. The AVS joins other local and national organizations in promoting Italophilia and combating anti-Italianism.
Dinner is topped off with dessert from Caputo’s Italian Pastry Shop.
