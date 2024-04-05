Chorus of the Atlantic Invites Men of All Ages and Musical Backgrounds to Guest Night Event

Red Bank – The Chorus of the Atlantic, a leading chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, is pleased to announce its upcoming Guest Night event on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Men of all ages and musical backgrounds are invited to join us for an evening filled with harmony, fraternity, and friendship.

The event will commence at 7:30 PM at Red Bank Middle School auditorium, located at 101 Harding Road in Red Bank, NJ. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the joy of a cappella singing in four-part harmony, under the direction of Craig J. Page, an accomplished director, performer, and music educator.

Terry Schmalzried, the chapter president, expressed, “Almost every one of our members came for the music, but each of us stayed for the camaraderie and satisfaction that comes with contributing to an organization like the Chorus of the Atlantic. We welcome men who like to sing – even if it’s just in the privacy of their cars – to come learn a little about a musical organization that brings novice singers together with experienced performers and has multiple generations standing shoulder-to-shoulder as they share their love for barbershop harmony.”

Director Craig J. Page emphasized, “You don’t need to read music. We’ll teach you everything you need to know to sing richly and resonantly and produce ear-pleasing harmony. You’ll soon be enjoying the ringing of beautiful a cappella chords, the company of a great bunch of fellow singers, and the thrill of performing for enthusiastic audiences.”

Guests attending the event will have the opportunity to learn how the different voice parts blend to create the unique barbershop sound, enjoy vocal demonstrations by the chorus, and even participate in singing with the chorus.

The Chorus of the Atlantic, an award-winning chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, sings in the barbershop harmony style, which traces its musical roots back to the turn of the 20th century. Today, barbershop harmony singers not only celebrate the classics but also put their own spin on contemporary songs as well.

Join us for an evening of harmony at the Chorus of the Atlantic Guest Night event. Discover the joy of singing in harmony with others and become part of our vibrant musical community.

For more information about the Chorus of the Atlantic and to RSVP for the Guest Night event, please visit www.redbankchorus.org or contact 732-784-7343.

[About the Chorus of the Atlantic: The Chorus of the Atlantic is a 501c(3) chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, an international organization of a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style. Led by Director Craig J. Page, the chorus brings together men of all ages and musical backgrounds to share their love for barbershop harmony through performances, rehearsals, and community events. For more information, visit www.redbankchorus.org.]