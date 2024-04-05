Emma Jean Miller Stovall, 87 Passes

Mrs. Emma Jean Miller Stovall, age 87 of Nathalie, passed away on March 16, 2024 in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Louis Millner and Bessie Townes Millner. Mrs. Emma Jean Miller Stovall, age 87 of Nathalie, passed away on March 16, 2024 in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Louis Millner and Bessie Townes Millner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Junior Stovall.

Emma Jean’s life will forever be remembered and cherished in the lives of her children, Marilyn Lewis, Jackie Blanton (Jack), Pattie Stovall, Brenda Cobbs ( Nathaniel), Ione Stovall, Allen Stovall (Michelle), Joseph Stovall (Teri), Edith Stovall (Anthony Brier), Lola Stovall, Mildred Stovall (Vaiula Sagapolutele), and Carl Reed; brother, Gerald Millner; and sisters, Florence Cook and Julia Anderson; and a host of devoted grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Republican Grove Baptist Church with interment in Stovall Family Cemetery in Nathalie. Public viewing will begin on Friday, April 5, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.

