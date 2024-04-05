Local Obituaries: Carl Jennings of Long Branch passes

Carl Jennings of Long Branch

On Saturday, April 13, a service will be held at Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty St. in Long Branch, with Reverend Gibson giving the eulogy.

Viewing will be at 10am with a memorial service at 11am.

FDNY FIREFIGHTER, MICHAEL J. CIOFFI 4/3/62 – 3/23/24

It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that FDNY Firefighter Michael Cioffi, was called home to our Lord on Saturday, March 23rd, after bravely battling several illnesses attributed to his heroic service on September 11, 2001.

Michael was born and raised in Long Branch, NJ, to Henry “Skip” Cioffi, and Jean DeStefano-Cioffi. Later in Michael’s life, his father Skip, would become Long Branch’s much beloved mayor.

Michael’s funny and mischievous personality would attract friendships, as young as elementary school, that would last a lifetime. Among these lifelong friends, are Anthony Chiafullo, Daniel Patella, JJ Vaissalle and Alfred “Butch” Guzzi, all of whom, he considered brothers, more than friends.

Throughout Michael’s life, it was clear that he was hyper focused on a career as a professional firefighter. One of Michael’s most precious memories was being sworn in, by his father, Mayor Cioffi, to the much-revered Oceanic Engine & Truck Company of the Long Branch Fire Department. Mike would go on to serve with this Uniformed Fire Division, as a career firefighter, for 14 years, from 1980-1994, before landing his dream job with the FDNY in 1995.

Michael never lost the lifelong bonds that were created during his years with his beloved LBFD, many of whom were with Michael in his final days.

Michael served with honor and dignity for 25 years with the FDNY. He began his career with Midtown Engine Company 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9, which would sadly become known as the “hardest hit” firehouse of the September 11th attacks, losing an entire shift of 15 men on that horrific day. Michael remained on the “pile” for days, even weeks, attempting rescue, and ultimately, recovery.

Michael continued his service with the FDNY, spending the bulk of his career in Manhattan, with much of it at the elite team known as Rescue 1, in Midtown. Michael was highly decorated from his many years of heroic actions, saving lives and property.

In 2017, Michael was welcomed to the well known, highly respected Staten Island firehouse, Engine 165 & Ladder 85, where he would spend the last years of his career before learning of the onset of his illnesses. In his years at 165, Michael’s “fire family” expanded exponentially, meeting some of the most unparalleled heroes of his career.

In 2020, Michael received the devastating news that he could no longer be cleared for duty, due to the impact that his service at ground zero had on his lungs. Not long after being sidelined by lung capacity, he would begin to be diagnosed with several other 9/11 related conditions. The most aggressive of these illnesses was the pancreatic cancer diagnosis, that would ultimately steal his life.

Leaving the firehouse did not mean that Michael would start to take it easy. Known by all as a non-stop worker, in addition to firefighting, Michael owned a small trucking company, called Central Jersey Trucking, where he routinely worked maintaining his three dump trucks until dark. Michael would arrive home covered from head to toe in grease but loved every minute of it.

Outside of work, he was known for several things, his devotion to his wife, his children, stepchildren, and his extended family, his dedication to his friends, all of whom share Michael’s uniquely sarcastic sense of humor, his unwavering position that we could support America by buying American products, he loved being Italian, building model firetrucks, cooking and baking, and of course, if you knew Michael, you knew he loved Bruce.

While Michael was born and raised in Long Branch, he would later move to Ocean Township in the Colonial Terrace section, where he and his wife would meet the kind of close-knit community that many only think exist in books. Michael was known by neighbors as the guy who could fix anything and build anything, while looking great and making you laugh.

When Michael’s wife was hired to run the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce, Michael also became a defacto staff member there, working on every event she produced, and ingraining himself in the hearts of his new group of friends that he considered family, within the Asbury Park business community, city hall, police and fire departments, and of course, the great guys at DPW. Michael was adored by all, and he certainly adored them right back.

Michael was predeceased by his beloved father, Mayor Henry “Skip” Cioffi, as well as the 343 firefighters lost on 9/11, as well as those who have succumbed to 9/11 related illnesses in the years since.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Sylvia-Cioffi (Beneito), who he called the love of his life, every single day since the day they met. Michael and Sylvia spent their time together antiquing, making wine, gardening, laughing at inside jokes, and proudly, never slept a single night without holding hands, right up until Michael’s final night.

His legacy of being an amazing person continues in this world by his children and stepchildren, Michael Luciano, Sofia, and Mariella Cioffi, Christopher, Jack, and Emma Sylvia.

He will be remembered always by his beloved mother, Jean DeStefano Cioffi, his warm and wonderful uncles, Robert and Father Ron Cioffi, his beautiful sisters Gina Cioffi-Loud, and Danielle Cioffi-Storz, their husbands Ted Loud and John Storz, his brother, Long Branch Firefighter, Lt. Henry “Skippy” Cioffi, and his adoring wife, Valerie Simonelli-Cioffi, their two children, Henry and Marina, and his many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Services for Michael were held at Woolley-Boglio Funeral Home on March 27th, Mass was held at St. Michael’s Church, Long Branch, on March 28th at 11am, followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fired Up for a Cure, supporting cancer prevention of those impacted by 9/11, as well as our every day uniformed firefighters and their families. Visit https://www.firedupforacurefdnynyc.org/ for details.

Diego Henrique Ferreira, 37, of Long Branch, NJ, passed away on March 26, 2024. He was born on October 17, 1986, in Carmo do Paranaiba, Brazil. Diego was a devoted father, husband, and worker, known for his huge heart and unwavering dedication. He was a manager at DG General Construction, where he played a significant role and was considered the heart of the company. Prior to that, he worked at Itú, specializing in custom woodwork.

Diego cherished spending time with his family and had a passion for fishing. He leaves behind two children in America, while his mother and brother live in Brazil.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ from 4pm until the time of the service at 7:30pm

Diego’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diego H. Ferreira, please visit our floral store.

Jermaine Davon Corbett Sr. also known as “Peanut” or “Nut” 45 of Long Branch, NJ, passed away on March 15, 2024.

Jermaine was born on April 1, 1978, to Denise Corbett and the late Gaston Smith. Jermaine was a life-long resident of Long Branch, NJ, where he attended the Long Branch Public School system and graduated from Long Branch High School Class of 1996. Jermaine played on the Green Wave Varsity Football Team.

After graduating high school, Jermaine went straight out into the workforce for Aramark food service he also was employed by Lowe’s Home Improvement, his most recent employment with RWJ Barnabas, (Monmouth Medical) in the security department.

Jermaine was a devoted father, family man and pillar of the Long Branch community. While spending time with his kids and family, Jermaine always traveled to support his son (Pooter) at all his football games while still finding time to take his daughter (Jha’Ryyah) on play dates at McDonalds. Jermaine always found time to spend with his younger brothers Jarrett & Tashawne.

During his time away from family and work Jermaine enjoyed sports, especially football. He was a true die-hard NY Giants football fan and he also enjoyed horse racing at his home away from home, the Monmouth Park Racetrack.

Jermaine was a gentle, kind spirit and had a passion for helping people.

Jermaine is predeceased by his maternal grandmother Betty Corbett, his father Gaston (Getty) Smith, aunts Stacey and Stephanie Corbett, uncles Anthony (Mook) Smith, Sean (Shawnee) Williams and many other family members.

Jermaine leaves to cherish his precious memories to his mother Denise Corbett; son Jermaine Jr. (Pooter); his daughter Jha’Ryyah; loving fiancé Rhonda; step-son Daniel; three bothers Jarrett (Shika) Bowles, Tashawne (Nickya) Corbett, and Mark Carvalho; his paternal grandmother Beverly Williams; niece Jayla Bowles; nephew Jarrett Bowles Jr.; three cousins, BJ ( Maurice), Stephanie, and Pauline Corbett; two aunts Lynette Corbett and Glenda Corbett ( Daryl); uncle John Williams; in-laws Patricia Jackson, Kieshia Moultrie, and Rodney Jackson; a good friend Fred (Freddy) Betesh and a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ryan Andrew Stevens, 36, of Colts Neck, died on Sunday, March 31.

Ryan was born in Long Branch and raised in Colts Neck. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy and later received his Bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University.

Ryan enjoyed a wide range of various hobbies throughout his life from sports to video games, scuba diving, chess, WWE, classic movies and music. He was an avid fan of the LA Chargers. Ryan most of all enjoyed spending time with his family, often going on family trips to Disney World, Aruba, Costa Rica, California, and snowboarding at Windham Mountain.

Ryan is survived by his loving parents Karen and Scott Stevens, his sister Kelly Stevens of Carlsbad, CA, his fiancee Lovely Casas and her three children Dylan, Gregorio, and James, his aunt and uncles Robert Pashinsky, Nancy Menzies and Jeff Menzies, George Kulick, and Jody Kulick, his cousins Nadine Fechter, Tory Kulick, and Courtney Gardner, and his four-legged Maltese friends Layla and Noelle.

Visitation was Thursday, April 4 at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, April 5 at 11 am at the Parish of St. Mary, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Ryan’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to either St. Jude; www.StJude.org or the Monmouth County SPCA; www.monmouthcountyspca.org.

For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Ryan, please visit his page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com.

Dora McGuire, 91, a resident of Deal from 1965 to the present, passed away peacefully at her home on April 2, 2024, surrounded by her son, Kevin, and daughters, Cathy and Betty Anne. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Kate and Owen, three nephews John, Owen, and Brian, a niece, Mary, and their children. She was predeceased by her husband, James, and siblings Betty, Mae, and Owen. Dora will be remembered for her porch parties with family and friends, long summer days at the Deal Casino, love of all animals, and her time spent teaching special needs children at Deal Elementary School. All services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Gregg Steven Stropoli, born on October 15, 1961 in Brooklyn, New York, passed away on March 27, 2024, at the age of 62 in Howell, NJ. When he was healthy, he was an avid tennis player. He loved his family and his dogs and cats. He adored his two grandchildren.

Gregg is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan (nee Tracey), his daughter Meghan (Michael) Vacchiano, his grandchildren Tessa and Nicholas Vacchiano and his mother, Mary Ann Priolo. He is also survived by his brother Eric (Danielle), in-laws Kelly (Michael) Soli, Martin (Michele) Tracey, Pamela Tracey, his aunt, Kathleen Zammit (Victor), cousins Michael (Elizabeth), Joseph (Catherine), his aunt, Rose Mary Piazza and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Stropoli, his aunt, Geraldine Priolo, and father-in-law, Martin Tracey.

Gregg attended St. Agatha Catholic Grammar School, Xavarian High School and St. Francis College in Brooklyn. He worked as a Retail Manager at Rite Aid, Lechter’s, and FW Woolworth.

In his free time, Gregg enjoyed playing tennis, boxing, basketball, listening to podcasts, and his favorite music, including Van Morrison and Hall & Oates, reading, and watching Jeopardy and reruns of Seinfeld.

Funeral Friday, 9:30 am at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Michael’s Church, 800 Ocean Avenue in Long Branch. Entombment will be at Maplewood Mausoleum in Freehold. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York NY 10016 Web: https://www.kidney.org/donation?promo=MTL000961&utm_source=kidney.org&utm_medium=Website&utm_content or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Metro & Rockland Chapters, 1480 US Highway 9 North Suite 306, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 Web:https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation2?2376.donation=form1&df_id=2376&s_src=jdrf.org&s_subsrc=siteMenu. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregg Steven Stropoli, please visit our floral store.