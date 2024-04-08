The Rainbow Fish Presented On The Kean Stage

The first of three tales introduces the most beautiful fish in the sea, whose scales shimmer in all the colours of the rainbow. He is admired–and resented-by the entire underwater world, until a clever octopus advises him to give each fish one of his scales. Further adventures follow as The Rainbow Fish finds the courage to explore the great unknown deep sea, discovering a new world with wonderful sights and friendly creatures of all shapes,sizes and colours who are eager to make his acquaintance.

The underworld wonderland is the setting for an introduction to the concept of opposites. As a fitting finale, the story ends with the most satisfying opposite of all—give and take—as Rainbow Fish shares one of his shining scales with a friend.

Recommended ages: PreK through 3

Book by Marcus Pfister

Music & Lyrics by Steven Naylor

Narration by Laura Benanti & Linda Wonneberger

Direction and Staging by Jim Morrow

Production Design by Jim Morrow

Scenic Design by Sarah Haydon Roy

Associate Designers Deborah MacLean & Struan Robertson

Based on the series of books by Marcus Pfister

DATE, Sun, Apr 14, 2024

TIME, 1:00 pm

VENUE, Wilkins Theatre