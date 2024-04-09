LB girls lacrosse off to a great start

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

In just two games this season the lady Green Wave lacrosse team of Long Branch High School matched their total wins of last season. They started the 2024 season with a 7-2 win over Jackson Liberty on April 3, and three days later beat Monmouth Regional 4-3.

Going into the April 9th game at Middletown North, Long Branch is undefeated at 2-0. Last year, the Green Wave finished 2-14 overall and 1-6 in the Shore Conference A North division. This season. Long Branch is in the Independence division and are currently on top. Other divisional opponents are St. John Vianney, Donovan Catholic, Jackson Liberty, Manchester, Neptune, Pinelands and Ranney.

In their opening win on the road at Jackson Liberty, Jenifer Ariza, senior midfielder and attacker, had four goals and picked up five ground balls. Fellow senior, Samanta Ramirez-Posadas, midfielder, scored three goals and had four ground balls. In goal for Long Branch was senior Natalie Galicia-Herrera, who had five saves.

That set up the second game of the season where Long Branch hosted the Falcons of Monmouth Regional on a very cold Saturday morning. The Falcons, 7-11 overall and 2-6 in the B-North last season, has suffered a 14-1 loss to Holmdel to open the 2024 season. Falcons are now in the Freedom division with Holmdel, Marlboro, Brick Memorial, Freehold Township, Manalapan, Middletown North, and Point Beach.

Monmouth Regional had taken a 1-0 lead on the Green Wave after the first quarter of action. Long Branch answered in the second scoring two goals and holding the Falcons scoreless taking a 2-1 advantage into the break.

In the third quarter, Long Branch added another goal taking a 3-1 lead into the final quarter of regulation time. Monmouth Regional had a great fourth quarter scoring two goals and forcing an overtime period. When the first overtime period was over, the score was still deadlocked at 3. It was in the second overtime that Long Branch was able to pull out the 4-3 win.

Kaliya Bernard, senior mid for the Green Wave, had two of those four goals. She also had three ground balls. Ramirez-Posadas had a goal and nine ground balls, while junior mid Roselin Reyes-Lopez, had the other goal and four ground balls. Giana Anechiarico, sophomore defender, also had a good game picking up seven ground balls, while Ariza had five ground balls. Galicia-Herrera had seven saves in this victory.

Monmouth Regional senior attacker Madison Natale had two goals and two ground balls for the Falcons. Scoring the other goal was Kate Hicks, senior mid, who also had an assist and picked up three ground balls. The Falcons fall to 0-2 on the season and will face Jackson Memorial next.

More photos will be posted at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports