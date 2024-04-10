DOWN TO EARTH – ART THAT SOARS TO THE STARS 

Long Branch celebrates the earth with an awe-inspiring exhibition at the Arts & Cultural Center. UPCYCLED! Art for the Earth’s Sake runs April 2nd-May 17 th featuring a collection of art inspired by a commitment to preserving nature, with each piece telling a unique story of sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Show stopping cardboard sculptures from acclaimed multi-disciplinary artists, Porkchop, Bradley Hoffer, and Jason Stumpf, fill the Arts & Cultural Center. Connoisseurs will recognize these names and their art from the Cardboard Shows at Parlor Gallery in Asbury Park and Monmouth University. Porkchop’s local work also includes vibrant murals, Conversations with the Sea , along the Asbury Park Boardwalk. His cardboard collection is more stripped-down and monochromatic, taking influence from ancient history, mythology, religion and literature.

From ten-foot sculptures made of cardboard and found trash, to paintings on repurposed wood, the artists have embraced the challenge of creating beauty from discarded materials. This exhibit serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of reducing waste and honoring the natural world around us.

“Our current exhibition features artists who redefine the ordinary, infusing it with humor, ingenuity, and a touch of the unexpected,” said Arts Director Maggie Fischer. Together, these artists invite you to step out of the ordinary and into a world where art is anything but predictable – a great reminder that beauty can be found in the most unexpected places,” continued Maggie.

The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center is dedicated to fostering relationships with local artists and building a creative community. In April and May, art from Roddy Wilderman, a proud Long Branch native who breathes new life into discarded wood, will be featured along with other Long Branch residents including retired first grade teacher, Linda Colaguori, who utilizes Southern pine needles to craft a lamp and table. Lisa Bagwell, another local artist, brings a whimsical touch to the exhibit with her playful sculptures constructed from everyday objects and beach trash.

“The City of Long Branch is proud to present this new exhibit that is larger than life,” expressed Mayor John Pallone. “The art is like nothing I have ever seen before, and I hope that our residents of all ages take the opportunity to come and see it.”

• UPCYCLED! Art for the Earth’s Sake opening reception is Thursday, April 11th from 6-8PM with live performances and refreshments. If you can’t make the opening reception, not to worry, there are tons of free events throughout April and May to celebrate the earth and enjoy this fantastic display of art.

• Grow What You Eat – April 9th 6-7:30PM

Join Alice Kessler and Community Garden Director Carol Wright for an interactive workshop on cultivating your own vegetable garden, perfect for beginners and enthusiasts alike. Learn essential gardening techniques and kickstart your journey towards a greener, more sustainable lifestyle. Free plant and seed giveaway to Grow What You Eat!

• Yoga with Nicole Nelson – April 10th 10-11AM

Mark your calendars for a rejuvenating yoga session with Nicole Nelson. All levels are welcome. Please bring your own yoga mat and water.

• Celebration of Trees-Arbor Day Event – April 28th 1-4PM

Join us for a celebration of trees in collaboration with the Long Branch Environmental Commission & The Long Branch Green Team. Enjoy kids’ activities, a dance performance by Dancing Through Life, learn about trees & native plants, tree seedling giveaway, milkweed plant giveaway, free refreshments by local green businesses and more!

• The Sound of the Earth – May 16th 6-8PM

Vivian Taormina, RoseAnne Davis and Rocco Farrell will lead a transformative evening of Kirtan, a form of singing meditation set to music – known for its ability to calm the mind, open the heart, and bring a sense of peace to the body to enjoy the present moment.

Grab a friend and come on down to The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center. Who knows? You might just find yourself inspired to see the world a little differently.

